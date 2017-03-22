This Woman's Story Of Trying To Mail Her Friends Some Cookies Will Make You Laugh And Cry

The United States Postal Service delivery time between the two cities is two days, so the cookies were expected on Dec. 23, 2016.

Back in December, a Tumblr user from Texas called anneriawings decided to send some cookies to her friends, who were all meeting up in New Jersey.

Wondering where her package had gone, anneriawings posted on her blog that according to the tracking details, the cookies had been marked as delayed, and their last reported location was Barrigada, Guam.

When her friends — three other Tumblr users who use the names homebeccer, phantomrose96, and cupcakecreeper — met on Dec. 26, the cookies still hadn't arrived.

Homebeccer, whose real name is Becca, told BuzzFeed News that the friends lost it when they were told of the package's location.

"I, foolishly, was not fully aware of just how far Guam was from us, probably equating it to Puerto Rico as both are US territories," she said. "But no, Guam is actually just north of Australia. It is, to say the least, very far from New Jersey."