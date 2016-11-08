BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

This Mom's Responses To Her Daughter's Texts Are Wonderfully Wholesome

news

This Mom's Responses To Her Daughter's Texts Are Wonderfully Wholesome

"It's beautiful, just like you!"

By Rachael Krishna

Headshot of Rachael Krishna

Rachael Krishna

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on November 8, 2016, at 6:10 a.m. ET

Delaney Keefe is a 17-year-old student at James Madison University, Virginia. Her mom, Tamara, lives in Carlsbad, California.

Delaney Keefe

Since Delaney went to college, she's been sending her mom text messages to stay in contact. Her mom's responses are always, no matter what the message, wonderfully positive.

delaney keefe

On Monday, Delaney shared a collection of her and her mom's adorable exchanges to her Twitter.

Twitter: @delaney_keefe

It quickly went viral, and has so far been retweeted over 85,000 times.

Twitter: @delaney_keefe
ADVERTISEMENT

Social media users have praised Tamara and the hugely supportive relationship she seems to have with her daughter.

Twitter: @delaney_keefe
Twitter: @delaney_keefe

Speaking to BuzzFeed News, Tamara said that her positive texts are thanks to her being constantly "blessed" by her daughters.

Twitter: @delaney_keefe

"I think the awesome reaction to this tweet isn't as much about me as it is about the need for love and kindness in this current climate of divisiveness," she said. "It's nice to see the power of love!"

Twitter: @delaney_keefe
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT