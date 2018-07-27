This Is Why People Are Tweeting About ABBA And Fleetwood Mac
It's something to do with witches, Harry Styles, and Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again.
Over the last few weeks week, multiple tweets about ABBA and Fleetwood Mac have gone viral on Twitter.
The tweets seem to show that the two bands have not only become firm favorites on Twitter, they've come to represent sort of polar opposites of one another. Sun and moon, sad and happy, Greek Island and a bunch of witches in a wood.
But why? Well to start off with the obvious; ABBA is receiving a huge boost in popularity again thanks to the release of Mamma Mia Here We Go Again.
The film's wholesome nature and positive vibe has led it to become a meme in itself.
Kiley Barton, a 21-year-old from California who posted the sun and the moon tweet said that it was the release of the new Mamma Mia film combined with watching the original, "five times in a row" that prompted her inspired observation.
"And when I was thinking about all the ABBA songs and the mood they put me in, it’s like a fun summertime, dancing mood. Then I guess I thought of Fleetwood too just because they’re a 1970’s band, and realized they’re similarly iconic but exude a significantly different mood," she said.
"I got into ABBA when I first saw the first Mamma Mia movie, so about 10 years ago. For a long time I pretty much exclusively listened to the soundtrack (to be fair I was 11) and it wasn’t for a while that I actually listened to the band. "
But what about Fleetwood Mac? The recent surge in popularity is thanks to numerous influences. A few years ago, TV musical show Glee included several Fleetwood Mac covers in their show.
And band member Stevie Nicks made a guest appearance in the second season on American Horror Story.
Then a number of musicians with strong social media followings have said they were influenced by the band and its members.
And have also gone viral when covering their songs, like Florence and the Machine's cover.
Years and Years.
Bastille.
But most notably Harry Styles.
Styles has not only covered the band but appeared live with Stevie Nicks, and has apparently been adopted by Mick Fleetwood.
Many of Styles fans credit the star for bringing the band to the attention of a new generation of listeners.
And this fed into wider knowledge and appreciation of Fleetwood Mac, creating more memes.
Particularly about Stevie Nicks and her *witchy* presence.
Sora Marques, a 19-year-old from France behind one of the viral ABBA/ Fleetwood Mac tweets told BuzzFeed News how all these influences came together for her.
"As much as I enjoy listening to ABBA at parties, I'm a huge fan of Fleetwood Mac and would be a lot more excited to have a musical about them instead. The witch idea came to me naturally because of how we usually associate Stevie Nicks with witchcraft (and it's also something that fascinates me) and that's how it all happened," she said
"For Fleetwood Mac, I was a big fan of the show Glee when I was in middle school and that's how I found out about them. think they've recently become more and more relevant because they were featured a lot in recent popular culture with people or shows who have either mentioned them, sang with them or covered them recently (Lana Del Rey, Harry Styles, Florence + The Machine, the shows Glee & American Horror Story, etc)."
So, that's it! Two cultural behemoths brought together by social media. Now all we do is wait.
