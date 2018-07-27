BuzzFeed News

This Is Why People Are Tweeting About ABBA And Fleetwood Mac

This Is Why People Are Tweeting About ABBA And Fleetwood Mac

It's something to do with witches, Harry Styles, and Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again.

By Rachael Krishna

Posted on July 27, 2018

Over the last few weeks week, multiple tweets about ABBA and Fleetwood Mac have gone viral on Twitter.

movie idea : it's mamma mia except it's set in the forest and everyone is a witch and it's fleetwood mac songs instead of abba
𝒮 𝓊 𝓃 🏹 @sunnynacia

movie idea : it's mamma mia except it's set in the forest and everyone is a witch and it's fleetwood mac songs instead of abba

ABBA is the sun and Fleetwood Mac is the moon
ki @okxcool

ABBA is the sun and Fleetwood Mac is the moon

The tweets seem to show that the two bands have not only become firm favorites on Twitter, they've come to represent sort of polar opposites of one another. Sun and moon, sad and happy, Greek Island and a bunch of witches in a wood.

abba is just fleetwood mac for people without depression send tweet
Caroline @Quisquilious

abba is just fleetwood mac for people without depression send tweet

ABBA is like what would have happened if Fleetwood Mac had experienced happiness even once
David Tracy @davidtracy02

ABBA is like what would have happened if Fleetwood Mac had experienced happiness even once

Millennials rediscovering Fleetwood Mac was inevitable, in retrospect, but this ABBA thing thing is surprising.
Barry Petchesky @barry

Millennials rediscovering Fleetwood Mac was inevitable, in retrospect, but this ABBA thing thing is surprising.

But why? Well to start off with the obvious; ABBA is receiving a huge boost in popularity again thanks to the release of Mamma Mia Here We Go Again.

Me after watching Mama Mia 2
Tristen Collins @tristen_collins

Me after watching Mama Mia 2

The film's wholesome nature and positive vibe has led it to become a meme in itself.

you ever look at a headline and just know the article was written by a straight dude who doesn’t know how to have fun https://t.co/1qcERJ4Lye
mamma mia jolie-pitt @MIACINO

you ever look at a headline and just know the article was written by a straight dude who doesn’t know how to have fun https://t.co/1qcERJ4Lye

get high on: ⚪️drugs ⚪️life 🔘the ending scene of Mama Mia! Here We Go Again where Cher, Meryl Streep, and the whole cast sing Super Trouper
sydmeister @sydneycwallace

get high on: ⚪️drugs ⚪️life 🔘the ending scene of Mama Mia! Here We Go Again where Cher, Meryl Streep, and the whole cast sing Super Trouper

Picture this: the bachelorette gets pregnant in the fantasy suite. Three possible fathers. A real life mama mia. think of the views Chris Harrison
Kendra Lewis @klew10

Picture this: the bachelorette gets pregnant in the fantasy suite. Three possible fathers. A real life mama mia. think of the views Chris Harrison

Kiley Barton, a 21-year-old from California who posted the sun and the moon tweet said that it was the release of the new Mamma Mia film combined with watching the original, "five times in a row" that prompted her inspired observation.

"And when I was thinking about all the ABBA songs and the mood they put me in, it’s like a fun summertime, dancing mood. Then I guess I thought of Fleetwood too just because they’re a 1970’s band, and realized they’re similarly iconic but exude a significantly different mood," she said.

"I got into ABBA when I first saw the first Mamma Mia movie, so about 10 years ago. For a long time I pretty much exclusively listened to the soundtrack (to be fair I was 11) and it wasn’t for a while that I actually listened to the band. "

But what about Fleetwood Mac? The recent surge in popularity is thanks to numerous influences. A few years ago, TV musical show Glee included several Fleetwood Mac covers in their show.

And band member Stevie Nicks made a guest appearance in the second season on American Horror Story.

This kind of introduced the band to a generation of young people via their favorite television shows.

Then a number of musicians with strong social media followings have said they were influenced by the band and its members.

.@NiallOfficial says his debut solo album will be influenced by Fleetwood Mac &amp; The Eagles. Nice! LISTEN LIVE: https://t.co/3DMwnr8Avl https://t.co/O2pC3izTJo
KiSS 92.5 @KiSS925

.@NiallOfficial says his debut solo album will be influenced by Fleetwood Mac &amp; The Eagles. Nice! LISTEN LIVE: https://t.co/3DMwnr8Avl https://t.co/O2pC3izTJo

"She definitely influenced me to wear a cape. I love a cape on stage." #FlorenceandTheMachine #Fleetwoodmac
FATM Italian Army @FATMItalianArmy

"She definitely influenced me to wear a cape. I love a cape on stage." #FlorenceandTheMachine #Fleetwoodmac

"I am currently obsessively listening to Lorde and HAIM." Stevie Nicks para NZ Herald ❤
HAIM Brasil @HAIM_Brasil

"I am currently obsessively listening to Lorde and HAIM." Stevie Nicks para NZ Herald ❤

And have also gone viral when covering their songs, like Florence and the Machine's cover.

Years and Years.

Bastille.

But most notably Harry Styles.

Styles has not only covered the band but appeared live with Stevie Nicks, and has apparently been adopted by Mick Fleetwood.

Harry performing “The chain” with Fleetwood Mac is such a good concept
Nat @heslwtwoghosts

Harry performing “The chain” with Fleetwood Mac is such a good concept

Many of Styles fans credit the star for bringing the band to the attention of a new generation of listeners.

i still can't believe harry singing some of the back vocals of the chain while performing with fleetwood mac would have THIS influence on me i haven't been able to sleep ever since
naro @larryareathome

i still can't believe harry singing some of the back vocals of the chain while performing with fleetwood mac would have THIS influence on me i haven't been able to sleep ever since

There are some people pressed over some loving Fleetwood Mac only bc of Harry. But honestly, most of us got influenced by his music taste as well, some just didnt know the artists yet and just grew to love them. Dont be mean.
nikola misses harry hella lot @yslbyhes

There are some people pressed over some loving Fleetwood Mac only bc of Harry. But honestly, most of us got influenced by his music taste as well, some just didnt know the artists yet and just grew to love them. Dont be mean.

i have no shame in saying harry introduced me to fleetwood mac and you know what i like them a lot
ruth @fireproofruth

i have no shame in saying harry introduced me to fleetwood mac and you know what i like them a lot

And this fed into wider knowledge and appreciation of Fleetwood Mac, creating more memes.

thunder only happens when it's raining players only love you when they're playing say women they will come and they will go when the rain washes you clean, you'll know, you'll know https://t.co/qRp1FLNxR6
🍸 @vaItersin

thunder only happens when it's raining players only love you when they're playing say women they will come and they will go when the rain washes you clean, you'll know, you'll know https://t.co/qRp1FLNxR6

This particular meme of a girl dancing to "Dreams" lead to the song reentering the charts 41 years after its release.

Particularly about Stevie Nicks and her *witchy* presence.

still waiting for stevie nicks to finally form a coven of forest witches who dance barefoot and worship the moon so I can drop everything and join them
mar ❁ @ahimsax

still waiting for stevie nicks to finally form a coven of forest witches who dance barefoot and worship the moon so I can drop everything and join them

TLDR a lot of young people are interested in astrology and witchcraft right now.

Sora Marques, a 19-year-old from France behind one of the viral ABBA/ Fleetwood Mac tweets told BuzzFeed News how all these influences came together for her.

"As much as I enjoy listening to ABBA at parties, I'm a huge fan of Fleetwood Mac and would be a lot more excited to have a musical about them instead. The witch idea came to me naturally because of how we usually associate Stevie Nicks with witchcraft (and it's also something that fascinates me) and that's how it all happened," she said

"For Fleetwood Mac, I was a big fan of the show Glee when I was in middle school and that's how I found out about them. think they've recently become more and more relevant because they were featured a lot in recent popular culture with people or shows who have either mentioned them, sang with them or covered them recently (Lana Del Rey, Harry Styles, Florence + The Machine, the shows Glee & American Horror Story, etc)."

So, that's it! Two cultural behemoths brought together by social media. Now all we do is wait.

when will we get a MAMMA MIA based around fleetwood mac... i can't even comprehend the serve that would be
jarod @jarodzsz

when will we get a MAMMA MIA based around fleetwood mac... i can't even comprehend the serve that would be

