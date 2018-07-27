This Is Why People Are Tweeting About ABBA And Fleetwood Mac

It's something to do with witches, Harry Styles, and Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again.

movie idea : it's mamma mia except it's set in the forest and everyone is a witch and it's fleetwood mac songs instead of abba

Over the last few weeks week, multiple tweets about ABBA and Fleetwood Mac have gone viral on Twitter.

The tweets seem to show that the two bands have not only become firm favorites on Twitter, they've come to represent sort of polar opposites of one another. Sun and moon, sad and happy, Greek Island and a bunch of witches in a wood.

ABBA is like what would have happened if Fleetwood Mac had experienced happiness even once

But why? Well to start off with the obvious; ABBA is receiving a huge boost in popularity again thanks to the release of Mamma Mia Here We Go Again .

you ever look at a headline and just know the article was written by a straight dude who doesn’t know how to have fun https://t.co/1qcERJ4Lye

The film's wholesome nature and positive vibe has led it to become a meme in itself.

get high on: ⚪️drugs ⚪️life 🔘the ending scene of Mama Mia! Here We Go Again where Cher, Meryl Streep, and the whole cast sing Super Trouper

Picture this: the bachelorette gets pregnant in the fantasy suite. Three possible fathers. A real life mama mia. think of the views Chris Harrison

Kiley Barton, a 21-year-old from California who posted the sun and the moon tweet said that it was the release of the new Mamma Mia film combined with watching the original, "five times in a row" that prompted her inspired observation.

"And when I was thinking about all the ABBA songs and the mood they put me in, it’s like a fun summertime, dancing mood. Then I guess I thought of Fleetwood too just because they’re a 1970’s band, and realized they’re similarly iconic but exude a significantly different mood," she said.

"I got into ABBA when I first saw the first Mamma Mia movie, so about 10 years ago. For a long time I pretty much exclusively listened to the soundtrack (to be fair I was 11) and it wasn’t for a while that I actually listened to the band. "