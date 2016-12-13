BuzzFeed News

Terrifying Photos Of How Aleppo Has Changed Over The Last Year

From December 2015 to December 2016, this is what Aleppo has looked like from the inside. WARNING: The following post contains photos some may find distressing.

By Rachael Krishna

Rachael Krishna

Posted on December 13, 2016, at 9:17 a.m. ET

December 2015

Civilians and rescue workers remove a toddler and search for other victims amid the rubble of a building following a reported airstrike by Syrian government forces on the Sukkari neighborhood. Dec. 7, 2015.
Baraa Al-halabi / AFP / Getty Images

Syrian White Helmets carry a dead body at a site hit by what activists said were airstrikes by regime forces. Dec. 25, 2015.
Ammar Abdullah / Reuters

January 2016

A boy stands near a wall of his school riddled with holes from an airstrike carried out by the Russian planes in the town of Injara in the Aleppo countryside. Jan. 12, 2016.
Khalil Ashawi / Reuters

Customers rest after taking a steam bath at al-Salhiyeh traditional hammam, at a rebel-controlled area in the old city. Jan. 26, 2016.
Abdalrhman Ismail / Reuters

February 2016

New rebel recruits take part in a training session with opposition fighters. Feb. 16, 2016.
Karam Al-masri / AFP / Getty Images

Syrian government forces remove an ISIS flag and replace it with a Syrian flag at a thermal power plant after retaking control of the area, on the eastern outskirts of Aleppo. Feb. 21, 2016.
George Ourfalian / AFP / Getty Images

March 2016

Rescue workers and residents try to pull a man out from under the rubble of a building following a reported airstrike on the rebel-held neighborhood of Salhin. March 11, 2016.
Thaer Mohammed / AFP / Getty Images

Aleppo residents take part in a rally marking the fifth anniversary of the revolution against the Assad regime. March 15, 2016.
Baraa Al-halabi / AFP / Getty Images

April 2016

A family runs for cover amid the rubble following an airstrike on the rebel-held neighborhood of Al-Qatarji. April 29, 2016.
Ameer Alhalbi / AFP / Getty Images

&quot;Aleppo is burning,&quot; a sign reads on a wall in the rebel-held part of the city. April 29, 2016.
Abdalrhman Ismail / Reuters

May 2016

Children attend a class at a primary school in Aleppo&#x27;s rebel-held eastern district of Shaar. Schools reopened in a rebel-held district of the city after a truce was extended by 72 hours. May 7, 2016.
Karam Al-masri / AFP / Getty Images

Damaged buildings in a government-controlled district. May 21, 2016.
George Ourfalian / AFP / Getty Images

June 2016

People salvage goods from an aid convoy that was damaged during an airstrike in the al-Sakhour district, which was controlled by the rebels. June 4, 2016.
Abdalrhman Ismail / Reuters

Malek Barghout (second left) mourns the death of his father, who was killed earlier in the day following a reported airstrike by Syrian government forces on the rebel-held neighborhood of al-Sakhour as he was volunteering with the White Helmets. June 4, 2016.
Thaer Mohammed / AFP / Getty Images

July 2016

A rebel fighter of al-Jabha al-Shamiya (Levant Front) rests in the old city. July 5, 2016.
Abdalrhman Ismail / Reuters

Babies lie on beds after being transferred to an underground unit at a children&#x27;s hospital that was partially damaged from recent airstrikes. July 24, 2016.
Abdalrhman Ismail / Reuters

August 2016

A man rides a bicycle past burning rubber tires that activists said were being used to create smoke as a cover from warplanes. Aug. 1, 2016.
Abdalrhman Ismail / Reuters

Residents in eastern Aleppo gather to celebrate after rebels said they had broken a three-week government siege on the city. Aug. 6, 2016.
Thaer Mohammed / AFP / Getty Images

September 2016

An old man sells garlic at a deserted market in a rebel-held neighborhood. Government forces were advancing in southern Aleppo, with the fighting already creating shortages for the estimated 250,000 people living in the rebel-held parts of the city. Sept. 8, 2016.
Thaer Mohammed / AFP / Getty Images

A boy awaits treatment at a makeshift hospital following airstrikes on rebel-held eastern areas. September 24, 2016.
Karam Al-masri / AFP / Getty Images

October 2016

A White Helmets volunteer holds the body of a child after he was pulled from the rubble following a regime airstrike on the rebel-held neighborhood of Karm Homad. Syrian government forces advanced against rebels during intense street battles in the heart of Aleppo after the US abandoned talks with Russia aimed at reviving a ceasefire deal. October 4, 2016.
Ameer Alhalbi / AFP / Getty Images

A man reacts after losing relatives to an airstrike in the besieged rebel-held al-Qaterji neighborhood. October 12, 2016.
Abdalrhman Ismail / Reuters

November 2016

Smoke billows in the background of southwestern frontline near the neighborhood of Dahiyet al-Assad during a rebel offensive to break a three-month siege of the opposition-held eastern Aleppo. Nov. 3, 2016.
Omar Haj Kadour / AFP / Getty Images

Syrian families, fleeing from various eastern districts of Aleppo, line up to get onto buses in the government-held eastern neighborhood of Jabal Badro, before heading to government-controlled western Aleppo. The government offensive to recapture rebel-held Aleppo sparked international alarm, as the UN said nearly 16,000 people had fled the assault and more could follow. Nov. 29, 2016.
Afp / AFP / Getty Images

December 2016

Destroyed buildings in eastern al-Shaar neighborhood as pro-government troops advance towards the area during their offensive to capture eastern Aleppo. Dec. 5, 2016.
George Ourfalian / AFP / Getty Images

A man carries a child with an IV drip as he flees deeper into the remaining rebel-held areas of Aleppo. Dec. 12, 2016.
Abdalrhman Ismail / Reuters

