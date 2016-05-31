An Artist Is Giving Kids At Children's Hospitals These Beautiful Temporary Tattoos

BuzzFeed News

"As soon as they get a tattoo it boosts their confidence."

By Rachael Krishna

Rachael Krishna

Posted on May 31, 2016, at 6:28 a.m. ET

Benjamin Lloyd is a 25-year-old artist from Tauranga, New Zealand.

Facebook: BenjaminLloydCollection

Lloyd mainly works with airbrushes, painting anything from murals and cars to visitors at tattoo expositions.

Facebook: BenjaminLloydCollection

Last week, Lloyd shared a photo of an airbrush tattoo for a friend's son onto his Facebook page. Lloyd captioned the post saying if the photo got 50 likes, he'd go to Starship Children's hospital in Auckland, and give all the children temporary tattoos.

Facebook: BenjaminLloydCollection
Facebook: BenjaminLloydCollection
Facebook: BenjaminLloydCollection
The post quickly reached its target, and has since reached almost half a million likes and over 250,000 shares.

Facebook: BenjaminLloydCollection

Since then, Lloyd has travelled not only to Starship hospital, but to multiple health centers to provide young people with awesome temporary body art.

Facebook: BenjaminLloydCollection

Speaking to Bay of Plenty Times, Lloyd said it was a nice experience for all the kids involved, as they got some personal art and only felt tickled by the cold air blowing against them.

Facebook: BenjaminLloydCollection

Lloyd is also now looking for donations to be able to continue traveling across the country and providing the free service for children.

Facebook: BenjaminLloydCollection

"The kids are so amazed," he said. "As soon as they get the tattoo it boosts their confidence."

Facebook: BenjaminLloydCollection
