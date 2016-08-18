BuzzFeed News

This Picture Perfectly Sums Up How Women Will Always Be Shamed, No Matter What They Wear

Its creator was inspired to draw the picture by the debate around the burkini.

By Rachael Krishna and Assma Maad

Posted on August 18, 2016, at 8:15 a.m. ET

On Tuesday, Twitter user @LaSauvageJaune shared a drawing called "La loterie de l'indécence," or "The lottery of indecency."

La loterie de l'indécence #burkini
La sauvage jaune @LaSauvageJaune

La loterie de l'indécence #burkini

The picture shows two halves of a woman, one dressed with a veil, a burkini, and a long skirt, and the other clothed only in a mini skirt. The picture is annotated throughout with phrases often imposed on women.

Twitter: @LaSauvageJaune

The captions show how no matter what a woman wears, she will be subjected to criticism.

Left: &quot;You’re wearing a hijab! My eyes! You’re obedient for sure!&quot; Right: &quot;You look like a whore with your makeup. If you’re not wearing any makeup, you look neglected.&quot;
Twitter: @LaSauvageJaune

Left: "You’re wearing a hijab! My eyes! You’re obedient for sure!"

Right: "You look like a whore with your makeup. If you’re not wearing any makeup, you look neglected."

The user, who prefers to remain anonymous, told BuzzFeed News she had the idea for the cartoon for a while, but was sparked into drawing it by the recent controversy in France concerning the banning of burkinis by several cities.

Left: &quot;Burkini? A wetsuit but there’s « burk » in the word so it’s forbidden, undress yourself!&quot; Right: &quot;OH MY GOD a (woman&#x27;s) tit! Hide that, you should be ashamed, you don’t respect yourself!&quot;
Twitter: @LaSauvageJaune

Left: "Burkini? A wetsuit but there’s « burk » in the word so it’s forbidden, undress yourself!"

Right: "OH MY GOD a (woman's) tit! Hide that, you should be ashamed, you don’t respect yourself!"

"What saddens me, and what I wanted to express in this drawing is that the woman is pointed, judged, criticized for her appearance constantly, whatever the clothing, religion," she said. "In the lottery of indecency, the woman is the only loser. "

Left: &quot;long skirt? Too religious! You don’t belong in a school.&quot; Right: &quot;Short skirt? Too sexual! Don’t be surprised if you’re raped. Erk, and you’re not shaved? it’s dirty, you should be ashamed, go shave!&quot;
Twitter: @LaSauvageJaune

Left: "long skirt? Too religious! You don’t belong in a school."

Right: "Short skirt? Too sexual! Don’t be surprised if you’re raped.

Erk, and you’re not shaved? it’s dirty, you should be ashamed, go shave!"

Since being posted, the post has been retweeted over 6,000 times and received huge amounts of praise.

"A very good drawing."

"Thank you and bravo for this very strong image!"

"It's easier to explain things with a drawing."

This post originally appeared on BuzzFeed France.

