BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

This Little Girl Is Inspiring People Across The World To Skateboard

world

This Little Girl Is Inspiring People Across The World To Skateboard

Oh and her 5-year-old brother is pretty great too.

By Rachael Krishna

Headshot of Rachael Krishna

Rachael Krishna

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on September 19, 2016, at 9:46 a.m. ET

Sky Brown is an 8-year-old from Miyazaki, Japan. She lives there with her parents and her 5-year-old brother, Ocean.

Instagram

Despite her young age, Sky has made a name for herself on the international skate scene. Last month, she became the youngest girl ever to skate at the Vans US Open Pro Series.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
youtube.com

Sky's parents document her and her brother's insane talent on a joint Instagram page.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
instagram.com

Her father, Stu, told BuzzFeed News that Sky has been skating since before she could walk. Last year, she began competing after she asked her parents if she could go to California to compete at Exposure, the biggest women-focused skate festival.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
instagram.com
ADVERTISEMENT

And she did. She came third in the bowl competition and shared the podium with some of her heroes.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
instagram.com

Stu said that despite Sky's success she's had to get used to people treating her differently because she's a young girl.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
instagram.com

"This is something that Sky has stood up to her whole eight years. She used to get burnt constantly by older boys and grown men. But instead of backing down she just got fired up and is on a mission. You've never seen an 8-year-old girl so determined to do what she loves," he said. "As her father, this is something I'm so proud of her, and whatever she chooses to be in the future I know she will go for it."

Thanks to her social media accounts, which have over 110,000 followers combined, Sky is inspiring people all over the world to take up skateboarding and her other love, surfing.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
instagram.com

"I'm proud of the children when I get messages from men and women about how they have been inspired by them," Stu said. "She's got a huge following from girls old and young all around the world that she had inspired, and as it grew and as she improved we got a lot of men skaters."

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
instagram.com
ADVERTISEMENT

But her biggest fan will always be her little brother, Ocean.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
instagram.com

"As far Ocean goes he grew up with a sister that is gnarly. We spend most of our time telling Ocean to slow down, or be careful. If Sky can do it so can he. We have to keep a close eye on him."

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
instagram.com

You can follow Sky and Ocean on Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT