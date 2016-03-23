BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

These Students Dressed Up As "Mad Max: Fury Road" Characters For Their Graduation And It's Hilarious

world

These Students Dressed Up As "Mad Max: Fury Road" Characters For Their Graduation And It's Hilarious

For Valhalla, and their graduation.

By Rachael Krishna

Headshot of Rachael Krishna

Rachael Krishna

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on March 23, 2016, at 8:36 a.m. ET

It is a tradition at some Japanese university graduation ceremonies to cosplay or dress up for the occasion.

卒業式にAdobeの人たち
そばん @sobaning

卒業式にAdobeの人たち

Reply Retweet Favorite
多摩美の卒業式楽しい。
sachiyo @sachilenita

多摩美の卒業式楽しい。

Reply Retweet Favorite
んん？
ちゃんこ屋絶対殺すマン @FeCO3Abe

んん？

Reply Retweet Favorite

However, at a ceremony this week, a group of students from Tama Art University, Tokyo, took the practice to a whole new level.

うちの卒業式ヤバい、世紀末だ
蕃茄 @bnk2bnk

うちの卒業式ヤバい、世紀末だ

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

The students dressed as Mad Max: Fury Road characters Immortan Joe, Coma-Doof Warrior (the guitar guy), and a group of War Boys.

マッド卒業式マックス
加藤風花 @edge_rfu

マッド卒業式マックス

Reply Retweet Favorite

They pulled the whole concept together by building and arriving in their version of one of the film's terrifying vehicles.

卒業式マッドマックスの残骸
ひなのすけ*LINEスタンプ発売中 @hinanon1217

卒業式マッドマックスの残骸

Reply Retweet Favorite

According to one Twitter user, the creator of the cosplay is a product design major. While she entered the ceremony in Mad Max attire, she exited in a hakama, a piece of traditional Japanese dress.

今年の多摩美術大学プロダクトデザイン学科の学位授与、行きはイモータンジョーで帰りは袴の女の子だった。
マー @cokepotato

今年の多摩美術大学プロダクトデザイン学科の学位授与、行きはイモータンジョーで帰りは袴の女の子だった。

Reply Retweet Favorite

This year's product design major at Tama Art University: she entered as Immortan Joe, exited as a girl wearing a hakama.

Best of luck to any students graduating this year who try to outdo this girl's costume.

マッドマックスきてめっちゃ笑った
三ツ矢 @mitsuyaaaa

マッドマックスきてめっちゃ笑った

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT