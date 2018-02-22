BuzzFeed News

Everyone Is Obsessed With Curling And No One Knows Why

world / olympics

Enter these videos in the Olympics.

By Rachael Krishna and Jules Darmanin

Rachael Krishna

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Jules Darmanin

Journaliste chez BuzzFeed News, France

Posted on February 22, 2018, at 12:04 p.m. ET

Thanks to the success of the South Korean women's Olympic curling team, including their charismatic leader, Kim Eun-jung, Koreans, and people all around the world, are becoming obsessed with curling.

Lmaoo Young mi!!!! Youngmi!!!! I can't
part timer psj 💓 @danpinkeu

Lmaoo Young mi!!!! Youngmi!!!! I can't

It is very weirdly addictive.

Curling is the most addictive sport to watch.
Kyla Rose @kylaer_

Curling is the most addictive sport to watch.

So, fans are trying curling the only way they can — yep, robot vacuums.

Instagram: @d5

People are sharing videos of them imitating the sport. And it's having great side effects! Parents are finding new ways of getting their kids to sweep up.

Instagram: @ats3198
Future Olympians are being made.

Instagram: @k_eunhasu1004

And future curling stones.

Instagram: @gimnari1012

The meme has even broken out of living rooms and houses. People are curling in roller discos.

Instagram: @ello0860

Restaurants.

Instagram: @ljs_km
And it's bringing families together

Facebook: video.php

A perfect meme to sum up everyone's unexplainable obsession right now.

Facebook: video.php

This post was translated from French.

