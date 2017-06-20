BuzzFeed News

There's Now A Game Where You Can Date Hot Dads And People Are So Damn Here For It

Wholesome dad dating is what we deserve.

By Rachael Krishna

Rachael Krishna

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on June 20, 2017, at 7:24 a.m. ET

A soon-to-be-released dating sim called Dream Daddy: A Dad Dating Simulator will allow you to date dads to your heart's content.

.@dreamdaddygame is a game where you play as a Dad and your goal is to meet and romance other hot Dads.… https://t.co/4ivyEFFvYc
Vernon Shaw @VernonShaw

In the game, created and voiced by the team behind the web series Game Grumps, allows people to play as a dad looking to romance and meet other hot dads.

You build your hot dad.

Then guide him through the town of Maple Bay as he moves into a neighborhood full of single dads with his daughter.

store.steampowered.com

Since the game was announced over the weekend, people have been getting super excited.

this year's Pokemon Go has arrived.
ANTHONY OLIVEIRA @meakoopa

Okay, some people are getting *really* excited.

Dream Daddy aint even out yet and i already have had porn of it haphazardly end up on my feed and i just wanna say i'm very proud of you all
✨j.n. wiedle✨ @jnwiedle

My TL ever since that Dream Daddy game was announced
John Kane @gritfish

LET ME MAKE ONE THING CRYSTAL FUCKING CLEAR ABOUT @DREAMDADDYGAME I WILL PULL WEAVES IF YOU STEP OUT OF LINE BITC… https://t.co/FYgBSrskiR
Sky Willams @SkyWilliams

There's even already fan art of the dads.

A continuation of @Distealart 's #dreamdaddy AU comic #overwatch
Soft Bagle @lifewhatisthat

Sooo i caved in and doodled daddy Brian from that Dream Daddy game XD @dreamdaddygame (re-uploaded because i forgot… https://t.co/R5DIXsv2V6
ToastyBuns💪🍞 @SirToastyBuns

i already know who im dating first 👀 @dreamdaddygame
(:ᘌ ⌒ﾞ)_ 三 @cosumik

Away from the hot dads, people love Amanda, the daughter character.

WE'RE ALL IGNORING THE TRULY IMPORTANT PART OF DREAM DADDY And that is our daughter is beautiful
🍑 🥝 vodka uncle @finncree

And are praising the game for potentially being about greater ideas than just hot dads.

gg: here's our game. dream daddy me: hahahaha nice gg: you play as a dad, date other diverse dads of all background… https://t.co/c2NegxHSvK
hank the spank tank @avpdrey

If you are also super excited, you can get the game from July 13 via Steam.

90% of the voice acting in this game is dad grunting in various emotions I'm not kidding this is not a gag.
Dream Daddy @dreamdaddygame

BuzzFeed News has reached out to the creators of Dream Daddy for comment.

