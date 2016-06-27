BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

That Story About A Tiger And A Goat Being Best Friends Might Be Fake Because Joy Isn't Real

world

That Story About A Tiger And A Goat Being Best Friends Might Be Fake Because Joy Isn't Real

Amur wasn't in love - he just wasn't hungry.

By Rachael Krishna and Victor Stepanov

Headshot of Rachael Krishna

Rachael Krishna

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Headshot of Victor Stepanov

Victor Stepanov

BuzzFeed Contributor

Posted on June 27, 2016, at 8:54 a.m. ET

Remember the story of Amur, the tiger from Primorsky Safari Park in Russia, who refused to eat his friend Timur the goat?

At the beginning of this year the pair made headlines firstly for apparently being gay propaganda, then after the goat began apparently bullying his tiger friend.

View this post on Facebook
Facebook: permalink.php

Well, unfortunately for all of us who 'shipped this unlikely pair, it has now emerged that the story was probably fabricated to create a viral hit.

Facebook: 1085805488096408

Evgeniya Patanovskaya, the former press secretary for Primorskiy safari park, the park that homed the two animals, told MediaLeaks that the pair were never friends - simply Amur was just kept well-fed around Timur.

Amur [the tiger] didn’t eat Timur [the goat] because he was full. When he didn’t eat him, I asked employees of the park feed Amur more so that he won’t eat Timur in the future. That’s basically what we did for two months. We decided to call it «friendship» of tiger and goat, but fact is — tiger wasn’t hungry and in captivity tigers don’t kill to make food stocks for later.

Then the director of the park, Dmitry Mezentsev, started to kind of make this whole «friendship» idea look like it was his idea, not mine. He reacted negatively on me working in the park and I left. After that Amur broke Timur’s spine and the goat has to get an operation done on him.

Apparently the story of Timur "bullying" the tiger was used as a cover to explain why he was attacked by the tiger.

facebook.com

Moral of the story - feelings of love are most probably just feelings of being well-fed.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT