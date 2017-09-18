Scientists Have Made An Awesome Face App And Teens Have Turned It Into A Disturbing Meme

This is what 3017 looks like.

cube, made up of smaller cubes, called voxels (much like pixels, but in

The app works by taking a color image and passing it through

Last week, the creators of the app shared it to Reddit, where it spread across social media.

One of the creators of the app, Aaron Jackson, 25, a PhD student at the University of Nottingham, told BuzzFeed News that the app is part of the work he does applying deep learning to human faces.

"The online demo stems from some of our research over the 7 months," he said. "The purpose of the demo was originally to provide a simple way of

trying out our method without having to download and run the code on

their own computer."