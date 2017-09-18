BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Scientists Have Made An Awesome Face App And Teens Have Turned It Into A Disturbing Meme

news

Scientists Have Made An Awesome Face App And Teens Have Turned It Into A Disturbing Meme

This is what 3017 looks like.

By Rachael Krishna

Headshot of Rachael Krishna

Rachael Krishna

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on September 18, 2017, at 8:43 a.m. ET

PhD students at the University of Nottingham recently published an app they built that transforms 2D photos into 3D designs.

The app works by taking a color image and passing it througha Convolutional Neural Network. The output is a 3D volume — a largecube, made up of smaller cubes, called voxels (much like pixels, but in3D). Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Computer Vision Laboratory, The University of Nottingham / Via cs.nott.ac.uk

The app works by taking a color image and passing it through

a Convolutional Neural Network. The output is a 3D volume — a large

cube, made up of smaller cubes, called voxels (much like pixels, but in

3D).

Last week, the creators of the app shared it to Reddit, where it spread across social media.

uint64 / Reddit / Via reddit.com

Of course, it quickly became a meme.

View this post on
View this post on
ADVERTISEMENT

*Shudder*

View this post on
View this post on
That 3D face reconstruction thing is fantastic at producing terrifying results from Transformers:
Callum Tozer @Jalaguy

That 3D face reconstruction thing is fantastic at producing terrifying results from Transformers:

Reply Retweet Favorite

One of the creators of the app, Aaron Jackson, 25, a PhD student at the University of Nottingham, told BuzzFeed News that the app is part of the work he does applying deep learning to human faces.

"The online demo stems from some of our research over the 7 months," he said. "The purpose of the demo was originally to provide a simple way of

trying out our method without having to download and run the code on

their own computer."

ADVERTISEMENT

Jackson said he has really enjoyed seeing how people use the app.

View this post on
View this post on

"Nearly 130,000 faces have been uploaded," he said. "I'm really happy that our work has been enjoyed by so many people."

i like the 3d face reconstruction site
Pib @PibPasquale

i like the 3d face reconstruction site

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT