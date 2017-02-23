People With Disabilities Are Having Their Photos Stolen And Facebook Isn't Helping Them

Since the publication of this piece, two of the pages mentioned in the article have been taken down.

Evan Fasciano was born in June 2010. He was born at 30 weeks, just before birth, was diagnosed with harlequin ichthyosis – a rare disease that causes extreme thickening of the skin.

On her pages, Diane Fasciano shares photos of her children, as well as actively campaigning for greater awareness of ichthyosis.

She was alerted by a friend to a post on the page " Your Tattoos Make You A Horrible Mother ". The page has become infamous for its shaming of tattooed women and women in general.

Fasciano told BuzzFeed News that the first time she noticed her son’s photos had been stolen was in December 2015.

On it was a picture of Evan, lifted from a blog post Fasciano had written.

Below Evan's photo, the caption told people that Evan had fetal ink syndrome, a fictitious condition. The caption reads:

When she saw the post, Fasciano said she was distressed.

BuzzFeed News reached out to the admins of "Your Tattoos Make You A Horrible Mother" for comment.

"I was absolutely furious and devastated. Not only was his photo stolen and being used to gain attention for their troll site but they were viciously lying and ridiculing his appearance for their sick gain," she said. "I was offended at the thought someone would have the audacity to make claims that a child would be poisoned by a mother's tattoos."

Each time Fasciano has attempted to report the pages and photos to Facebook, she said she has been told they do not "violate Facebook's terms."

She said she has had to send multiple emails to the company before the photos were removed.

"Facebook has no problem taking down pictures of nursing mothers or naked baby bottoms the first moment someone reports them, so it confuses me when you have to fight to get your child's stolen photo by a troll taken down," she said.