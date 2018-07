This Facebook Status Got A Standing Rock Protester Briefly Suspended

A prominent DAPL activist has told BuzzFeed News that his Facebook account was suspended after he urged people to "go to battle with the forces [President Donald] Trump represents."

Chase Iron Eyes is an attorney and native American activist who has been heavily involved in campaigning against the Dakota Access Pipeline.

Iron Eyes posted the status to his Facebook page on Tuesday evening, but when he woke up on Wednesday, he says the post had been taken down and he was unable to access his Facebook account.