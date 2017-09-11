After Someone Said Asians Weren't Expressive, People Created The Hashtag #ExpressiveAsians To Prove Them Wrong
"They've clearly never met one before."
Last week, Paste Magazine an article on the whitewashing of Asian roles in Hollywood.
In the article, a casting director is quoted as saying that Asian actors are "challenge" to cast because they are "not very expressive."
The article quotes an interview from the book Reel Inequality: Hollywood Actors and Racism, in which author Nancy Wang Yuen is told “I work with a lot of different people, and Asians are a challenge to cast because most casting directors feel as though they’re not very expressive,”
The quote provoked anger on Twitter. Maurene Goo, an Asian YA author, saw blogger Angry Asian Man's tweet about the article, and suggested starting the hashtag #ExpressiveAsians
People began to use the hashtag to share examples of Asian actors and entertainers showing a range of emotions.
Some used the opportunity to highlight actors who may have been overlooked by Western audiences.
Others decided to share pictures of themselves reacting to the quote, to show just how expressive asians can be.
Or stories of their families.
And call out non-asian actors who might not have been the most *expressive* people on camera.
Never forget Iron Fist....
I think we can now safely say that Asians know how to express themselves.
BuzzFeed News has reached out to Maurene Goo for comment.
