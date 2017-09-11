BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

After Someone Said Asians Weren't Expressive, People Created The Hashtag #ExpressiveAsians To Prove Them Wrong

news

After Someone Said Asians Weren't Expressive, People Created The Hashtag #ExpressiveAsians To Prove Them Wrong

"They've clearly never met one before."

By Rachael Krishna

Headshot of Rachael Krishna

Rachael Krishna

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on September 11, 2017, at 10:43 a.m. ET

Last week, Paste Magazine an article on the whitewashing of Asian roles in Hollywood.

pastemagazine.com

In the article, a casting director is quoted as saying that Asian actors are "challenge" to cast because they are "not very expressive."

The article quotes an interview from the book Reel Inequality: Hollywood Actors and Racism, in which author Nancy Wang Yuen is told “I work with a lot of different people, and Asians are a challenge to cast because most casting directors feel as though they’re not very expressive,”

The quote provoked anger on Twitter. Maurene Goo, an Asian YA author, saw blogger Angry Asian Man's tweet about the article, and suggested starting the hashtag #ExpressiveAsians

Can we start #ExpressiveAsians?
Maurene Goo @mauxbot

Can we start #ExpressiveAsians?

Reply Retweet Favorite

People began to use the hashtag to share examples of Asian actors and entertainers showing a range of emotions.

let's take a moment to appreciate this two expressive asian queens #ExpressiveAsians
iana 🇧🇷 @ninfadwratonks

let's take a moment to appreciate this two expressive asian queens #ExpressiveAsians

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
Im feeling so much right now.. but in case you wanna see what that looks like Hollywood! #ExpressiveAsians
jo. @BBMonarch

Im feeling so much right now.. but in case you wanna see what that looks like Hollywood! #ExpressiveAsians

Reply Retweet Favorite
@mauxbot See: basically every moment of Bruce Lee committed to film. #ExpressiveAsians
Angry Asian Man @angryasianman

@mauxbot See: basically every moment of Bruce Lee committed to film. #ExpressiveAsians

Reply Retweet Favorite

Some used the opportunity to highlight actors who may have been overlooked by Western audiences.

Tony Leung can express more complex emotions with just his eyes than many Western actors can with their whole bodie… https://t.co/RGQvYmzrGa
Decervelage @Decervelage

Tony Leung can express more complex emotions with just his eyes than many Western actors can with their whole bodie… https://t.co/RGQvYmzrGa

Reply Retweet Favorite
A silent film star and matinee idol, Sessue Hayakawa was one of the original #ExpressiveAsians in Hollywood.
Nancy Wang Yuen @nancywyuen

A silent film star and matinee idol, Sessue Hayakawa was one of the original #ExpressiveAsians in Hollywood.

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
Ana May Wong literally made her career being expressive...she was a SILENT FILM STAR. Hollywood, learn your own his… https://t.co/tuvTTPxFLl
Mary Fan 🐉🎻🚀 @AstralColt

Ana May Wong literally made her career being expressive...she was a SILENT FILM STAR. Hollywood, learn your own his… https://t.co/tuvTTPxFLl

Reply Retweet Favorite

Others decided to share pictures of themselves reacting to the quote, to show just how expressive asians can be.

in honor of the #ExpressiveAsians tag i managed to track down my goofiest photos
emi @plantblogger

in honor of the #ExpressiveAsians tag i managed to track down my goofiest photos

Reply Retweet Favorite
Been expressing myself since I was in diapers✌️ #expressiveasians
Kat Cho @KatCho

Been expressing myself since I was in diapers✌️ #expressiveasians

Reply Retweet Favorite
"Asians are a challenge to cast... they're not very expressive" #ExpressiveAsians
SINNER W/ THE HOODS @endlessyarning

"Asians are a challenge to cast... they're not very expressive" #ExpressiveAsians

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

Or stories of their families.

peak #ExpressiveAsians is watching two families fight for the bill and go from cheery polite to passive aggressive to scary af rage
michelle! 🕊🍃 @fswrites

peak #ExpressiveAsians is watching two families fight for the bill and go from cheery polite to passive aggressive to scary af rage

Reply Retweet Favorite

And call out non-asian actors who might not have been the most *expressive* people on camera.

Phew... good thing they casted this super expressive actress instead. 🙄 #ExpressiveAsians
flux🌱 @ConstantinFlux

Phew... good thing they casted this super expressive actress instead. 🙄 #ExpressiveAsians

Reply Retweet Favorite

Never forget Iron Fist....

'Asians are not very expressive hey that guy with one expression from Game of Thrones would make a great Iron Fist lol.' #ExpressiveAsians
David Lo Pun-ch Nazi @helpmeskeletor

'Asians are not very expressive hey that guy with one expression from Game of Thrones would make a great Iron Fist lol.' #ExpressiveAsians

Reply Retweet Favorite

I think we can now safely say that Asians know how to express themselves.

#ExpressiveAsians Apparently casting directors think Asians aren't expressive. They've clearly never met one before
Eugene @cheekyseraph

#ExpressiveAsians Apparently casting directors think Asians aren't expressive. They've clearly never met one before

Reply Retweet Favorite

BuzzFeed News has reached out to Maurene Goo for comment.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT