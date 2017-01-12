BuzzFeed News

A Wonderful Thing Happened On Tumblr And Now People Are Making Their Lizards Tiny Hats

All lizards deserve hats tbh.

By Rachael Krishna

Posted on January 12, 2017, at 11:10 a.m. ET

On Tuesday, Tumblr user an-eighth-of-faith sent Tumblr user iguanamouth a picture of his aunt's lizard, with the caption, "You know what to do."

iguanamouth.tumblr.com

So iguanamouth, whose real name is Lauren, did the only sensible thing.

iguanamouth.tumblr.com

They printed out a photo of the lizard.

iguanamouth.tumblr.com
iguanamouth.tumblr.com
Made it into a tiny little hat.

iguanamouth.tumblr.com
iguanamouth.tumblr.com

And gave it to their iguana, Wasabi.

iguanamouth.tumblr.com
iguanamouth.tumblr.com
Majestic.

iguanamouth.tumblr.com

In response to this inspired move, Tumblr user lukia26 knew what they had to do.

lukia26.tumblr.com

Speaking to BuzzFeed News, Lauren said they receive a lot of submissions for drawing, but wanted to do something different this time.

lukia26.tumblr.com

"I didn't actually expect anybody else to do the same though," they said. "That was great and it set a precedent and there might be more."

lukia26.tumblr.com

So, guys.

