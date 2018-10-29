BuzzFeed News

The Must Have Item In Russia Right Now Is A Giant Toy Shark From Ikea

The Must Have Item In Russia Right Now Is A Giant Toy Shark From Ikea

The popularity of BLÅHAJ has apparently lead to people selling them online at high prices.

By Rachael Krishna and Victor Stepanov

Posted on October 29, 2018, at 9:03 a.m. ET

Russians on social media are mass purchasing and making accounts for BLÅHAJ, a giant plush shark sold in Ikea stores.

This isn't the first time the toy has received attention.

A few years ago, people in Canada started a petition when the production of the toy was halted. Evidently, the decision was overturned, and BLÅHAJ has enjoyed widespread popularity since, appearing sporadically on social media around the world.

But the hype in Russia around the toy has been next-level.

On Instagram, the hashtag #акулаизикеи – Ikea Shark– is full of thousands of photos of BLÅHAJ.

Russian news outlets report that the demand is depleting stock, and people selling the sharks online for higher prices.

IKEA stores in Moscow are running out of toy sharks because people keep buying them to boost their Instagram game, writes @villagemsk 🦈🇸🇪😲 (Sharks are still available on Avito, but you'll have to pay extra) https://t.co/G4lQ2BiOQw https://t.co/Ie4zChzzoL
Katrin Scheib @kscheib

IKEA stores in Moscow are running out of toy sharks because people keep buying them to boost their Instagram game, writes @villagemsk 🦈🇸🇪😲 (Sharks are still available on Avito, but you'll have to pay extra) https://t.co/G4lQ2BiOQw https://t.co/Ie4zChzzoL

The trend kicked off in April, when a meme using one of the toys went viral in Russia.

This meme has been around for years; it's appeared in articles from as early as 2014, but seemed to make a real impact on Russian website Pikabu this year.

More recently, the trend kicked off again thanks to another meme on Pikabu.

And now they're everywhere, people are even making comedy accounts for them.

Zoya Styakhlova, a 21-year-old from Ulyanovsk City, Russia, set up an account for her shark, Sebastian, after seeing a bunch of shark memes on Russian social media website VK. &quot;You see his face?&quot; She said, &quot;It has a huge amount of emotions, it can explain any life situation!&quot;
Zoya Styakhlova, a 21-year-old from Ulyanovsk City, Russia, set up an account for her shark, Sebastian, after seeing a bunch of shark memes on Russian social media website VK.

"You see his face?" She said, "It has a huge amount of emotions, it can explain any life situation!"

And, yes, the shark has fan art.

They're everywhere.

BuzzFeed News has reached out to Ikea Russia for comment.

