The Must Have Item In Russia Right Now Is A Giant Toy Shark From Ikea
The popularity of BLÅHAJ has apparently lead to people selling them online at high prices.
Russians on social media are mass purchasing and making accounts for BLÅHAJ, a giant plush shark sold in Ikea stores.
This isn't the first time the toy has received attention.
A few years ago, people in Canada started a petition when the production of the toy was halted. Evidently, the decision was overturned, and BLÅHAJ has enjoyed widespread popularity since, appearing sporadically on social media around the world.
But the hype in Russia around the toy has been next-level.
On Instagram, the hashtag #акулаизикеи – Ikea Shark– is full of thousands of photos of BLÅHAJ.
Russian news outlets report that the demand is depleting stock, and people selling the sharks online for higher prices.
The trend kicked off in April, when a meme using one of the toys went viral in Russia.
More recently, the trend kicked off again thanks to another meme on Pikabu.
And now they're everywhere, people are even making comedy accounts for them.
And, yes, the shark has fan art.
They're everywhere.
BuzzFeed News has reached out to Ikea Russia for comment.
