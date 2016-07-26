BuzzFeed News

Here's All The Ways Japanese Twitter Are Trying To Hatch Their Pokémon Go Eggs

You lazy, ingenious people.

By Rachael Krishna and Yuiko Abe

Rachael Krishna

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Yuiko Abe

阿部 結衣子 BuzzFeed Staff, Japan

Posted on July 26, 2016, at 7:41 a.m. ET

Pokémon Go officially launched in Japan last week.

Tomohiro Ohsumi / Getty Images

It didn't take long for creative players to find ways to hatch their Pokémon eggs without leaving their homes, namely by building "automatic hatching machines." Like using fans.

#ポケモンGO できたwwwwちゃんと歩いてるww
わかったかな？？@wlwAA4かぐや @borunborun

#ポケモンGO できたwwwwちゃんと歩いてるww

Many fans.

自動孵化装置作った。1時間でなんと250メートル進みます。特許出願中
ばいきん @baikinSDT

自動孵化装置作った。1時間でなんと250メートル進みます。特許出願中

Toy dogs.

ゲーセンの前にあるヤツから着想を得てポケモンGO自動孵化マシンを開発しましたが効率が悪くうるさいだけでした
ディスク百合おん @discyurion

ゲーセンの前にあるヤツから着想を得てポケモンGO自動孵化マシンを開発しましたが効率が悪くうるさいだけでした

And toy cars.

整備科のセミオート卵孵化装置。笑 ＃ポケモンＧＯ
こーすけ @kousukeshi0316

整備科のセミオート卵孵化装置。笑 ＃ポケモンＧＯ

Sticking their phone in a 3D printer.

3Dプリンタに制御コマンドマニュアルで送ってポケモンGoの自動孵化装置化
GOROmon @GOROman

3Dプリンタに制御コマンドマニュアルで送ってポケモンGoの自動孵化装置化

Chucking it across the floor.

全手動卵孵化装置 #ポケモンGO
ねもとりゅうき @ryuki48692

全手動卵孵化装置 #ポケモンGO

A sushi train.

ポケモン孵化装置🍣 改良版
ワンダーとろけまさん @torokimasa

ポケモン孵化装置🍣 改良版

A regular toy train.

プラレール買いに行って孵化装置作った。 #ポケモンGO
大翔 @hiroy327

プラレール買いに行って孵化装置作った。 #ポケモンGO

A BuzzFeed toy train.

この日を待ってた。 #ポケモンGO
BuzzFeed Japan @BuzzFeedJapan

この日を待ってた。 #ポケモンGO

A robot vacuum cleaner.

ココロボにUSJのポップコーンヘッドを装着。頭の中に予備バッテリーとスマホを挿入(5台入る)。ポケモンGO初号機自動孵化装置。※但し暴走は想定しないものとする。
箱GO男子【公式】投票開始 @hakodanshi

ココロボにUSJのポップコーンヘッドを装着。頭の中に予備バッテリーとスマホを挿入(5台入る)。ポケモンGO初号機自動孵化装置。※但し暴走は想定しないものとする。

And a successful robot vacuum cleaner!

This is all very strong commitment to not going outside.

