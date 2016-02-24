BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

People On The Internet Have Fallen In Love With This Handsome Carrot Picker

world

People On The Internet Have Fallen In Love With This Handsome Carrot Picker

#CarrotMan is your new social media bae.

By Rachael Krishna

Headshot of Rachael Krishna

Rachael Krishna

BuzzFeed Staff

Posted on February 24, 2016, at 8:54 a.m. ET

Social media users have fallen in love with a young Filipino man they're calling "Carrot Man."

facebook.com

Earlier this month, Edwina Bandong, from the Nueva Ecija province in the Philippines, shared the photos of the young man to her Facebook page. The post gained attention, with people on Twitter starting the hashtag #CarrotMan.

Facebook: edwina.bandong

He has been identified as Jeyrick Sigmaton — little more is currently known about him.

Facebook: jeyrick.sigmaton

On Twitter, Sigmaton has received considerable attention.

You captivated me. 😍 #CarrotMan
Yen Avila @yhennavila

You captivated me. 😍 #CarrotMan

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

There's even fan art.

Yas carrot man. (C)nikkipet
clover @Reizil

Yas carrot man. (C)nikkipet

Reply Retweet Favorite
"Carrot man" 😍😍😆😆😆 #CarrotMan
Clarissa @Kiminikang

"Carrot man" 😍😍😆😆😆 #CarrotMan

Reply Retweet Favorite

Some users have even compared him to South Korean actor Jang Keun-suk.

Jeyrick Sigmaton ❤❤❤ gwapo lng 'pag nakasideview XD 😂😂😂 charing! #CarrotMan
Athena Mae @iraganda143

Jeyrick Sigmaton ❤❤❤ gwapo lng 'pag nakasideview XD 😂😂😂 charing! #CarrotMan

Reply Retweet Favorite

People have even gone so far as to create fake accounts for him.

Twitter: @search

This is not the first time an Asian man has gone viral while doing his job – last year 26-year-old Yi Tin Chen gained attention while selling bean curd.

buzzfeed.com

BuzzFeed News has reached out to Bandong for comment about the phenomenon of Carrot Man.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT