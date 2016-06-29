People Keep Sharing This Man's Story Of Being Hopitalized After Saving A Group Of Women From Drunk Men
Warning: Graphic images to follow.
Marvin Cohen is a 34-year-old music producer from Johannesburg, South Africa.
The post reads:
Last week Thursday I went out to #Cantare @montecasino to celebrate one of my boys birthdays. Lots of fun was had. Good times. All good things obviously need to come to an end and I was leaving to go home. On my way out to the parking lot I ran into a group of girls in the elevator, we got to talking and they told me they are not comfortable going home with the guys they had been drinking with and asked if I could help and come with them get their stuff out of these guys car. I know I should've directed them to security but I agreed to help out. They approached the guys to get their stuff and the guys started becoming aggressive with them, they didn't want them to go anywhere because they had been buying them drinks all night. I stepped in and tried to calm the situation down by telling the two guys to chill, the girls didn't want to leave with them. They then jumped me, I tried to run when they got weapons out the car but they caught me and attacked me pretty badly. The guards eventually stepped in and picked me up off of one of the guys I was wrestling with on the ground and put me in the elevator, he said I was cut badly. They took me to the Monte ER area and bandaged me up then called an ambulance to take me to hospital. I opened up a case of attempted murder and the two guys were arrested on Tuesday morning back at Monte Casino again. They confessed to everything. Now we wait for the case to go to court. I'm telling this story as a warning to be vigilant about who you drink with and to guys, you can't expect women to sleep/leave with you just because you bought them drinks. We need to start respecting the word NO. Stop being assholes. We bringing our whole gender down. #IThankGodImAlive #JusticeWillBeServed #SayNoToRape
Speaking to BuzzFeed News, Cohen said that he is recovering well from the attack, but is shocked at some of the reaction he's received.
" A lot of guys have commented that I should’ve never stepped in because if a guy buys drinks it should be assumed that he is going home with the ladies and that I broke some stupid guy code," he said.
"Guys and some females are commenting that the guys probably felt i was trying to take the girls from them like they were a piece of property. It’s really weird that there is a culture that exists like that."
Montecasino, the entertainment complex where the incident happened, released a statement on Friday saying the issue was under police investigation.
Furthermore, Douglasdale Police Station confirmed to BuzzFeed News that Cohen had filed a case and that the two suspects had appeared in court on June 22nd.
