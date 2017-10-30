People Have Discovered This Weird Furry Meme Is An Actual Word And It's Making Them Scream
Whoa.
If you didn't know, OwO is an Eastern emoticon than means a cute, inquisitive/perplexed reaction.
It has recently reemerged as a meme from the furry community, called "OwO what's this?"
This month, Tumblr user necromanceher shared a post about OwO. In it, she points out that, in Ancient Greek, the world for the Egyptian god Thoth was Θώθ.
This changed the game. While the original post has been deleted, responses to it have been shared thousands of times.
People were a mix of super mad and super happy.
Necromanceher told BuzzFeed News that her post came about when she discovered the modern spelling of Thoth – ancient languages didn't have caps like we do – while reading about the Orphic Mysteries.
"I knew from university that the Hellenized names of Egyptian deities were often wildly inaccurate," she said. "So I checked a reference book on mythology my roommate had, which in turn laid out the spelling of Thoth in Greek and its etymological roots in Ancient Egyptian."
She said that the post has caused quite a debate among Egyptian mythology enthusiasts, but overall she loves "getting corrected and learning more, no joke."
The post is similar to one from last year in which Tumblr user sadoeconomist said the similarities between Thoth and thot, and OwO and Θώθ, meant that ancient gods were returning.
