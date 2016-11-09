BuzzFeed News

Donald Trump Will Be President And People Around The World Can't Fucking Believe It

This post will be updated as more and more countries wake up to find out Donald Trump is going to be the 45th president of the United States Of America.

By Rachael Krishna

Last updated on November 9, 2016, at 8:15 a.m. ET

Posted on November 9, 2016, at 2:46 a.m. ET

It became clear Wednesday morning that Donald Trump will become the 45th president of the United States of America. As countries around the world woke up to this news, most people appeared to be feeling some combination of shock and, well, more shock, and just a little bit of secondhand embarrassment.

Australia

Hey USA, we got you 😘 #election2016
ebs @Ebswearspink

Hey USA, we got you 😘 #election2016

I bet my dad $50 trump would win
dan novemberlan @dannolan

I bet my dad $50 trump would win

United Kingdom

Dear Charlie Brooker. I appreciate the ambition of this one year long episode of Black Mirror but it's not funny anymore. #ElectionNight
Phil Taggart @philytaggart

Dear Charlie Brooker. I appreciate the ambition of this one year long episode of Black Mirror but it's not funny anymore. #ElectionNight

Can Obama not just turn the telly up really loud and pretend he didn't hear the doorbell? #ElectionNight
Mark Simpson @MarkSimpsonHUFC

Can Obama not just turn the telly up really loud and pretend he didn't hear the doorbell? #ElectionNight

Canada

Well done, America. I can report that we in Canada are feeling a little Austria, 1933 right now.
Crooked Tabatha @TabathaSouthey

Well done, America. I can report that we in Canada are feeling a little Austria, 1933 right now.

Tfw you're Canadian and you're a week away from submitting your visa application to move to the US. Ha. #ElectionNight
Selena Ross @seleross

Tfw you're Canadian and you're a week away from submitting your visa application to move to the US. Ha. #ElectionNight

Honestly I wish we could welcome all the poc and lgtbq+ and women and immigrants to Canada. I want to wrap them up and kiss them on the head
paige @_clotpole

Honestly I wish we could welcome all the poc and lgtbq+ and women and immigrants to Canada. I want to wrap them up and kiss them on the head

India

America –– officially that one friend who takes the joke way, way, way too far.
BuzzFeed India @BuzzFeedIndia

America –– officially that one friend who takes the joke way, way, way too far.

Six seasons of screaming NNNNOOOOO at your TV during Game of Thrones were intended to prepare you for this day, America
Rohan @mojorojo

Six seasons of screaming NNNNOOOOO at your TV during Game of Thrones were intended to prepare you for this day, America

Today I genuinely mean this, God Bless America. #ElectionNight
RJ Sanil Gosavi @SanilGosavi

Today I genuinely mean this, God Bless America. #ElectionNight

Mexico

No lo disfracen de "rechazo al sistema" es puro y claro racismo y misoginia
Rodrigo Alcocer @rodrigoalcocer

No lo disfracen de "rechazo al sistema" es puro y claro racismo y misoginia

"Don’t disguise this as 'rejecting the system'; it’s pure and simple racism and misogyny."

Spain

¿Cómo pasa un país de votar dos veces por Obama a hacer presidente a Trump?
Javier Lacort @jlacort

¿Cómo pasa un país de votar dos veces por Obama a hacer presidente a Trump?

"How can a country go from voting for Obama twice to making Trump president?"

Resumen #ElectionNight
Surdo @Zurdo

Resumen #ElectionNight

"Summary."

Es flipante que la diferencia en estados clave con 5 o 6 millones de votos sea de 2.000 o 5.000 papeletas. Y el ganador se lo lleva todo.
Juan Luis Sánchez @juanlusanchez

Es flipante que la diferencia en estados clave con 5 o 6 millones de votos sea de 2.000 o 5.000 papeletas. Y el ganador se lo lleva todo.

"It’s amazing that the difference in key states with 5 or 6 million votes is 2,000 or 5,000 ballots. And winner takes all."

France

Donc le gars qui va être président des USA et avoir les codes nucléaires c'est le gars à qui on a interdit de Tweeter ? Ok #ElectionNight
Grégory Ascher @GregoryAscher

Donc le gars qui va être président des USA et avoir les codes nucléaires c'est le gars à qui on a interdit de Tweeter ? Ok #ElectionNight

"So the guy who's going to be president and have the nuclear codes is the guy who was forbidden to tweet? OK."

- Si Trump passe après Obama, ça sera comme quand Ombrage est passée directrice de Poudlard après Dumbledore... #ElectionDay #ElectionNight
Mareen @MareenRibes

- Si Trump passe après Obama, ça sera comme quand Ombrage est passée directrice de Poudlard après Dumbledore... #ElectionDay #ElectionNight

"If Trump succeeds Obama it'll be like when Umbrage succeeded Dumbledore as head of Hogwarts."

Les américains je savais qu'ils étaient fous mais pas à ce point
coma mierda @tvnrz

Les américains je savais qu'ils étaient fous mais pas à ce point

"I knew Americans were crazy but not to this extent."

Japan

これからのアメリカはこうなるのか……
king-biscuit @kingbiscuitSIU

これからのアメリカはこうなるのか……

"This is what America’s going to look like from now on."

「イギリスがEU離脱！？やばいな円でも買っとくか」 「インドで紙幣が紙屑に！？やばいな円でも買っとくか」 「次のアメリカ大統領がヤバい！？やばいな円でも買っとくか」 日本「もうやめて」
奥羽特急 @0beroffer

「イギリスがEU離脱！？やばいな円でも買っとくか」 「インドで紙幣が紙屑に！？やばいな円でも買っとくか」 「次のアメリカ大統領がヤバい！？やばいな円でも買っとくか」 日本「もうやめて」

"'UK’s for Brexit!? That’s bad, I should buy yen.'

'Bill notes are now piece of paper in India!? That’s bad, I should buy yen.'

'The next US president is fucked up!? That’s bad, I should buy yen.'

Japan: 'Stop, just stop.'"

え...トランプ大統領誕生？
レイザーラモンＲＧ @rgizubuchi

え...トランプ大統領誕生？

“Wait…is this the birth of President Trump?"

Germany

Mood: @zdf #uswahl2016
BuzzFeed Deutschland @BuzzFeedGermany

Mood: @zdf #uswahl2016

Wie viele US-Amerikaner können wir eigentlich so als Flüchtlinge aufnehmen? #votebuerger #USWahl2016 #ElectionDay
twittstorm @tasteslikecyan

Wie viele US-Amerikaner können wir eigentlich so als Flüchtlinge aufnehmen? #votebuerger #USWahl2016 #ElectionDay

"How many Americans can we take in as refugees?"

Man muss es positiv sehen: Wenn Trump gewinnt, ist es keine Schande, sich heute in der Öffentlichkeit vor 9 Uhr zu betrinken. #USWahl2016
Volker Dohr @VlkrDhr

Man muss es positiv sehen: Wenn Trump gewinnt, ist es keine Schande, sich heute in der Öffentlichkeit vor 9 Uhr zu betrinken. #USWahl2016

"You have to see the positive side: If Trump wins, public drinking before 9am isn't a disgrace anymore."

China

&quot;Trump wins. The next four years will be four years of shame every time Americans see and mention the president.&quot;
Weibo

"Trump wins. The next four years will be four years of shame every time Americans see and mention the president."

Russia

#РоссияВыбираетТрампа Россия: хм кого бы выбрать Россия: *видит гомофобного расиста* Россия: отлично, выбираем его
pøtαto hęαd @AlineMacadam

#РоссияВыбираетТрампа Россия: хм кого бы выбрать Россия: *видит гомофобного расиста* Россия: отлично, выбираем его

"#RussiaChoosesTrump

Russia: Who would you choose?

Russia: *sees a homophobic racist*

Russia: Perfect, elect him"

Похоже, что, вопреки всем ожиданиям, президентом Соединённых Штатов становится Дональд Трамп, а не Владимир Путин.
Дядюшка Шу @Shulz

Похоже, что, вопреки всем ожиданиям, президентом Соединённых Штатов становится Дональд Трамп, а не Владимир Путин.

"Despite all expectations the next president of the United States is going to be Donald Trump, not Vladimir Putin."

У Клинтон пока большинство голосов в Нью-Йорке и в Калифорнии, а у Трампа в Рязани и Ханты-Мансийском автономном округе
Ihar Losik @ihar_losik

У Клинтон пока большинство голосов в Нью-Йорке и в Калифорнии, а у Трампа в Рязани и Ханты-Мансийском автономном округе

"Clinton got most votes in New York and California, Trump is winning in city of Ryazan and Khanty-Mansiyskiy Autonomous Region."

Taiwan

&quot;Americans are going to regret this, just like the British did.&quot;
http://ttps://Facebook: www.facebook.com/nytimeschinese.t/posts/1674219742869788

"Americans are going to regret this, just like the British did."

&quot;Ah great, the world is going to be destroyed.&quot;
ptt.cc

"Ah great, the world is going to be destroyed."

“Time to break down for four years~&quot;
ptt.cc

“Time to break down for four years~"

Egypt

ترامب و السيسى حكمتك يا من خلقتني.
Amr Khalifa @Cairo67Unedited

ترامب و السيسى حكمتك يا من خلقتني.

"Oh my god. Trump there and Sisi here!! What the hell."

ترامب والسيسي روؤساء دول وهنشوفهم في مؤتمرات كتير سوا يانهار كوميك
أفوكاتو @ma7mod_14

ترامب والسيسي روؤساء دول وهنشوفهم في مؤتمرات كتير سوا يانهار كوميك

"We will see Trump and Sisi in many conferences :))

We will laugh a lot, guys."

Holland

Pfff Amerika is gek geworden.. #amerikakiest #trump
Gertjan de Gans @gertjan84

Pfff Amerika is gek geworden.. #amerikakiest #trump

"Pfff America has gone crazy..."

Ik las net wel een goede van iemand: 'Als je als land zo'n groot circus van de presidentsrace maak, wint de grootste clown'. #Amerikakiest
R.H.A. van Mill @Jurassickingdom

Ik las net wel een goede van iemand: 'Als je als land zo'n groot circus van de presidentsrace maak, wint de grootste clown'. #Amerikakiest

"I just read something good from someone: 'If your country makes a huge circus of the presidency race, the winner is the biggest clown.'"

Brazil

Trump ganhou a eleição e isso só prova que se o ser humano fosse um dinossauro elegeria o meteoro #ElectionNight
A🦄 @AnatachaM

Trump ganhou a eleição e isso só prova que se o ser humano fosse um dinossauro elegeria o meteoro #ElectionNight

"Trump won the US elections and this only proves that if human beings were dinosaurs we'd elect a meteor."

AMIGAS AJUDA EU TRUMP NÃO PODE GOVERNAR O PAÍS MAIS GUEI DO MUNDO
baluarte @suilaneoliveira

AMIGAS AJUDA EU TRUMP NÃO PODE GOVERNAR O PAÍS MAIS GUEI DO MUNDO

"FRIENDS, HALP. TRUMP CAN'T RULE THE GAYEST COUNTRY IN THE WORLD."

Ces tão ligados q se o Trump ganhar o Dólar vai cair pra caralho né? Já podem planejar a viagem pra Disney chama as criança
Snap: felipenetoreal @felipeneto

Ces tão ligados q se o Trump ganhar o Dólar vai cair pra caralho né? Já podem planejar a viagem pra Disney chama as criança

"Do you understand that if Trump wins American dollars will be cheap AF, right? Time to plan a trip to Disneyland."

South Korea

&quot;This is insane. How can something we worried about become real? Honestly thought for sure Hillary would win.&quot;
news.nate.com

"This is insane. How can something we worried about become real? Honestly thought for sure Hillary would win."

Turkey

ya bu amerikalılar arnold schwarzenneger'i vali yapmış adamlar..trump'ın başkanlığına niye şaşırıyorsunuz allaşkına
sivribiber @sivribiber

ya bu amerikalılar arnold schwarzenneger'i vali yapmış adamlar..trump'ın başkanlığına niye şaşırıyorsunuz allaşkına

"Americans are the people who made Arnold Schwarzenegger governor... How on earth is Trump’s presidency coming as a surprise?"

South Africa

White people, what the hell have you done.
Tauriq Moosa @tauriqmoosa

White people, what the hell have you done.

Nigeria

Your pastor said 2016 would be a good year.
Mithrandir @_Rure_

Your pastor said 2016 would be a good year.

This post features contributions from Brad Esposito, Lauren Strapagiel, Guillermo Del Palacio, Jules Darmanin, Kassy Cho, Ikran Dahir, Maged Atef, Victor Stepanov, Beimeng Fu, Eimi Yamamitsu, Andre Borges, Alexandre Aragao, Hattie Soykan.

