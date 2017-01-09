German Media Say This Story About A Mob Setting Fire To A Church On New Year's Eve Is False

The caption on the original video actually said, "Syrians celebrate the truce in their country."

Since the publication of the article, both German authorities and Ruhr Nachrichten have dismissed Breitbart's account of the night as "fake news."

In an article titled "Police react to 'Fake News' on Dortmund's New Year's Eve," Ruhr Nachrichten reported that Breitbart "distorted" its original article, exaggerating events of the night.

According to Ruhr Nachrichten, stray fireworks did hit the St Reinold's during the evening, but the church's roof was not alight. A spokesperson for the church told reporters there is no proof that the firework "was intentionally fired."

Also, it's not the oldest church in Germany.