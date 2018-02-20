People Are Obsessed With This Adorably Serious Olympic Curler
Meet your new girl crush and style icon.
Meet Kim Eun-Jung. She is 27, and the skip (aka captain) of South Korea's women's Olympic curling team.
While competing in Pyeongchang, Kim has gained a loyal fanbase across the world. They love her glasses — so much so that they've nicknamed her "Glasses Sister."
Along with the glasses, they love her *frosty* gaze.
And they kind of generally think she's adorable.
She even has a catchphrase: "Yeong-mi," the name of one of her teammates.
Even if you're not into curling, you can appreciate her excellent fashion choices, like these Squirtle socks.
And lifestyle choices.
She's even reached the heights of another Korean icon.
And Kim's Olympic aspirations are soaring as high as her popularity — the team is currently leading the competition 6–1.
Fashion AND athletic icon.
