People Are Obsessed With This Adorably Serious Olympic Curler

world / olympics

Meet your new girl crush and style icon.

By Rachael Krishna and Jules Darmanin

Rachael Krishna

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Jules Darmanin

Journaliste chez BuzzFeed News, France

Posted on February 20, 2018, at 9:59 a.m. ET

Meet Kim Eun-Jung. She is 27, and the skip (aka captain) of South Korea's women's Olympic curling team.

Wang Zhao / AFP / Getty Images

While competing in Pyeongchang, Kim has gained a loyal fanbase across the world. They love her glasses — so much so that they've nicknamed her "Glasses Sister."

“Glasses sister” 안경언니 aka South Korean curler Kim Eun-jong is trending on Korean twitter. #PyeongChang2018 https://t.co/xApFnsmz4q
James Pearson @pearswick

“Glasses sister” 안경언니 aka South Korean curler Kim Eun-jong is trending on Korean twitter. #PyeongChang2018 https://t.co/xApFnsmz4q

안경언니 웃는거 졸기탱ㅜㅠㅠㅜ
라잌 @Adorabless_0805

안경언니 웃는거 졸기탱ㅜㅠㅠㅜ

"Glasses Sister's smile is so cute."

Missed connections-- You: the South Korean women's Olympic curler with the cutest damn glasses Me: the girl watching at home in her PJs
Emz @JamalasaurusRex

Missed connections-- You: the South Korean women's Olympic curler with the cutest damn glasses Me: the girl watching at home in her PJs

Along with the glasses, they love her *frosty* gaze.

모두 안경언니하세요~ #안경언니
선우 @PvwJiFhzp1IStXu

모두 안경언니하세요~ #안경언니

"Every Glasses Sister."

하지만 우리 안경 언니는 절대 웃지 않죠!
[흑온 / 회3] 다시마맛 링깡 육수🍊 @gkeeeee_

하지만 우리 안경 언니는 절대 웃지 않죠!

"But Glasses Sister never smiles."

The many faces of Kim Eun-jung aka 'Annie,' the leader of S Korea's women's curling team, 'Garlic Girls'
Joseph Kim @josungkim

The many faces of Kim Eun-jung aka 'Annie,' the leader of S Korea's women's curling team, 'Garlic Girls'

And they kind of generally think she's adorable.

she's called kim eun-jung bro she's so pretty i want her to knock me out
robbie ☭ @commiepirate

she's called kim eun-jung bro she's so pretty i want her to knock me out

Guys, we need to talk about how badass Korean Women’s Curling skip Kim Eun-jung is. #Olympic #PyeongChang2018
Stacy Lambe @sllambe

Guys, we need to talk about how badass Korean Women’s Curling skip Kim Eun-jung is. #Olympic #PyeongChang2018

She even has a catchphrase: "Yeong-mi," the name of one of her teammates.

Lmaoo Young mi!!!! Youngmi!!!! I can't
part timer psj 💓 @danpinkeu

Lmaoo Young mi!!!! Youngmi!!!! I can't

Team Youngmi
Taylor Erin Taoqigui(ӦｖӦ｡) @kyrynyu

Team Youngmi

Even if you're not into curling, you can appreciate her excellent fashion choices, like these Squirtle socks.

김은정 선수 양말 꼬부기 ㅜ ㅜ ㅜㅋㅋㅋㅋ ㅜㅜ ㅜ ㅜ ㅜ ㅜ ㅜ ㅜㅜ ㅜ ㅜ
💐쟛💐 @jokjyat

김은정 선수 양말 꼬부기 ㅜ ㅜ ㅜㅋㅋㅋㅋ ㅜㅜ ㅜ ㅜ ㅜ ㅜ ㅜ ㅜㅜ ㅜ ㅜ

"Kim's athletic socks lol"

And lifestyle choices.

Kim Eun-jung (Annie/Yogurt) once said her hobby was "surfing the internet" https://t.co/XeSHP9mVNy
isabella steger @stegersaurus

Kim Eun-jung (Annie/Yogurt) once said her hobby was "surfing the internet" https://t.co/XeSHP9mVNy

She's even reached the heights of another Korean icon.

너무 조아.. 너무 자신 있어... 뭐든지 다 할 여자상 #GIRLSCANDOANYTHING
이기나진아 @cynigirl

너무 조아.. 너무 자신 있어... 뭐든지 다 할 여자상 #GIRLSCANDOANYTHING

"I love this, they are so confident. They can do anything because they’re women."

And Kim's Olympic aspirations are soaring as high as her popularity — the team is currently leading the competition 6–1.

🥌 Curious of the women's @Olympics #curling standings? Take a look! 👀 🔹Republic of Korea 6-1 Q☑️ 🔹Sweden 5-2 🔹Grea… https://t.co/pprDrsu3P9
World Curling @worldcurling

🥌 Curious of the women's @Olympics #curling standings? Take a look! 👀 🔹Republic of Korea 6-1 Q☑️ 🔹Sweden 5-2 🔹Grea… https://t.co/pprDrsu3P9

Fashion AND athletic icon.

