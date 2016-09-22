BuzzFeed News

These Heartbreaking Photos Show How Bad Things Are Getting In Venezuela

Photos of infants in a Venezuelan hospital were shared on Twitter on Tuesday.

By Rachael Krishna and Conz Preti

Posted on September 22, 2016, at 4:51 a.m. ET

On Tuesday, lawyer Manuel Ferreira shared photos of newborn babies sleeping in cardboard boxes. The pictures were reportedly taken at IVSS Guzman Lander, a medical facility in Barcelona, Venezuela.

Me reportan que está es la condición del retén en el IVSS Guzman Lander, debemos rescatar nuestra #Venezuela
Manuel Ferreira G. @manuelferreiraG

Me reportan que está es la condición del retén en el IVSS Guzman Lander, debemos rescatar nuestra #Venezuela

“I've been told that these are the conditions in the Guzman Lander hospital, we need to rescue our #venezuela.”

The boxes, according to El Nacional, are the result of a lack of proper medical equipment, such as incubators and cribs, due to Venezuela's ongoing financial crisis.

Con este legado de la revolución... ¿Quién se atreve a decir que #ChavezFuerzaInternacional? #Anzoategui
Manuel Ferreira G. @manuelferreiraG

Con este legado de la revolución... ¿Quién se atreve a decir que #ChavezFuerzaInternacional? #Anzoategui

“With this legacy of the revolution, who dares to say #ChavezInternationalForce."

However, there is some disagreement about how the infants ended up in the cardboard boxes.

Instagram: @manuelf000

José Zurbarán, the director of the hospital, told El Norte that the decision to use the boxes was made by nightshift workers — and a mistake.

But it is unclear if the babies have been removed from the boxes, or what the hospital plans to do with newborns in the future.

The photos have horrified Venezuelans.

&quot;Much sadness.&quot;
Twitter

"Much sadness."

&quot;Can it get any worse? I have no words. As a parent, this really hurts.&quot;
Twitter

"Can it get any worse? I have no words. As a parent, this really hurts."

&quot;I pray for mercy for my country, oh god. &quot;
Twitter: @Ab_Betancourt87

"I pray for mercy for my country, oh god. "

