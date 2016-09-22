These Heartbreaking Photos Show How Bad Things Are Getting In Venezuela

“I've been told that these are the conditions in the Guzman Lander hospital, we need to rescue our #venezuela.”

On Tuesday, lawyer Manuel Ferreira shared photos of newborn babies sleeping in cardboard boxes. The pictures were reportedly taken at IVSS Guzman Lander, a medical facility in Barcelona, Venezuela.

“With this legacy of the revolution, who dares to say #ChavezInternationalForce."

However, there is some disagreement about how the infants ended up in the cardboard boxes.

José Zurbarán, the director of the hospital, told El Norte that the decision to use the boxes was made by nightshift workers — and a mistake.

But it is unclear if the babies have been removed from the boxes, or what the hospital plans to do with newborns in the future.