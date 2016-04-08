This Museum's Prank Went Wrong And Now They've Employed A Cat
His name is Maray and he is paid in fish and cutlets.
This is Maray the cat. In 2014 Maray started hanging around the Serpukhov Museum of History and Art in Serpukhov, Russia.
He was eventually taken in by staff and named after Anna Maraeva, the cat-loving ex-owner of the museum's building. For the last couple of years he's acted as an unofficial greeter, welcoming visitors into the museum.
Last month, the staff at the museum thought it'd be funny to use Maray as a joke for April Fools' day. They wrote his job application letter and sent a press release to local media saying they had accepted his application.
Application. As I am a direct relative of [Anna] Maraeva, I ask you to give me a job in your museum. Maray the Cat.
ADVERTISEMENT
Unfortunately, the media took the press release seriously and began contacting the museum for information about the employed cat.
So staff decided to make the appointment real, and declared him their official doorman. According to museum employee Nina Strelkova, Maray works from 9 to 5 each day with a break for lunch and a springtime walk. He even has a tent to sleep in at night.
"All people who work in our museum love Maray. Many bring him food from home and take pictures with him. So he gets a little fat now," she said. "And visitors love the cat too — lots of them taking selfies with him."
Strelkova says that there are currently no plans to add more feline members of staff to the museum, but "who knows" about the future.
-
Rachael Krishna is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.
Contact Rachael Krishna at rachael.krishna@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.
-
Contact Victor Stepanov at victor.stepanov@buzzfeed.com.