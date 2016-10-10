Chinese People Can't Stop Sending Leonardo DiCaprio Memes

BuzzFeed News

Not really a traditional greeting.

By Rachael Krishna

Posted on October 10, 2016, at 7:00 a.m. ET

On Saturday, actor Leonardo DiCaprio joined Chinese social media website Weibo.

So far he's only posted a hello message to the website, which has been liked over 700,000 times.

"Hello China! I'm Leonardo."

A lot of people also commented on the post. Some are just excited he's joined.

But a lot of people chose to use DiCaprio's greeting as a chance to send him memes.

Mainly, his own memes.

And there are a lot of Leonardo DiCaprio memes.

While most people enjoyed the memes, some joked that it would result in DiCaprio quickly leaving Weibo.

""I'm afraid that his next post will be: Bye bye China!""

As of yet, DiCaprio hasn't responded.

