Chinese People Can't Stop Sending Leonardo DiCaprio Memes
Not really a traditional greeting.
On Saturday, actor Leonardo DiCaprio joined Chinese social media website Weibo.
So far he's only posted a hello message to the website, which has been liked over 700,000 times.
A lot of people also commented on the post. Some are just excited he's joined.
But a lot of people chose to use DiCaprio's greeting as a chance to send him memes.
Mainly, his own memes.
And there are a lot of Leonardo DiCaprio memes.
While most people enjoyed the memes, some joked that it would result in DiCaprio quickly leaving Weibo.
As of yet, DiCaprio hasn't responded.
