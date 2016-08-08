BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

People Love That This Medal Winning Athlete Is An Imgur User

news / sponsoredolympics

People Love That This Medal Winning Athlete Is An Imgur User

Bronze medal winner BatmansBreastroke.

By Rachael Krishna

Headshot of Rachael Krishna

Rachael Krishna

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on August 8, 2016, at 6:37 a.m. ET

This is Cody Miller. He's a 24-year-old competitive swimmer and is currently representing the United States at the Rio Olympics.

Joe Scarnici / Getty Images

Miller is also a regular user of Imgur under the name BatmansBreastroke.

imgur.com

Miller has been using the website to update users about life leading up to and at the games. Last month he shared to Imgur the story of his journey to the games, including his struggle with pectus excavatum, a sunken chest that reduces his lung capacity.

MARK J. TERRILL / AP / Via imgur.com

A few weeks later, he shared an insight into the US's training camp, including a video of himself in a lobster suit.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Imgur.com
ADVERTISEMENT

And last week he shared a photo from his Olympic accommodation, along with a PSA about life in the Rio Olympic Village.

imgur.com

On Sunday night, Miller won a bronze medal in the men's 100-meter breaststroke final and set an American record with his time.

Clive Rose / Getty Images

Even before his medal, Imgur users were supporting him.

Imgur
View this image on Imgur

And afterwards, users rushed to share their best wishes with the swimmer.

Imgur.com
ADVERTISEMENT
imgur.com
Imgur
View this image on Imgur

Especially after Miller mentioned Imgur in his post-race interview.

Cody Miller thanking @imgur after setting the American record in his heat might be the greatest thing ever
Jacob Cobb @permitt4jaycoob

Cody Miller thanking @imgur after setting the American record in his heat might be the greatest thing ever

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter.com
Cody Miller @swimiller just mention @imgur in his victory speech I'm so dead 😂 #CongratsCody #imgurlovesyou
Josh Wertz @JJWertz16

Cody Miller @swimiller just mention @imgur in his victory speech I'm so dead 😂 #CongratsCody #imgurlovesyou

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter.com
ADVERTISEMENT
Cody Miller just thanked @imgur after winning bronze. New favorite? #Olympics
Kayce Snyder @kayce369

Cody Miller just thanked @imgur after winning bronze. New favorite? #Olympics

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter.com

After the race, Miller took time to go through Imgur and thank all those who'd congratulated him on his win.

imgur.com

While Miller doesn't have any more events lined up, he has promised to continue updating Imgur users on his "shenanigans" around the Olympic Village. And of course, he's brought his lobster suit.

imgur.com
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT