Hundreds Of People Protested After A Video Of Women Being Forced Off A Beach For Sunbathing Topless Went Viral

The women were reported by tourists who were uncomfortable with their breasts and nipples being visible.

At the end of January, a video showing three topless women sunbathers being escorted from Necochea beach in Argentina went viral.

According to reports, a group of tourists took issue with the women sunbathing topless and reported them to police.

When officers arrived, the women refused to leave and the situation escalated. A large number of police officers arrived — along with a crowd of spectators.

Eventually the women put on their tops and left, and were later charged under Argentina's code of misdemeanors. The charges were eventually dropped.