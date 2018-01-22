Here's Why A Muslim Editor Called Out A Company For Working With Gal Gadot

Gadot was born in Israel and participated in mandatory military service when she was 20, during the 2006 war with Lebanon. During her time in the IDF, she appeared in a Maxim shoot about the women in the military.

Speaking to BuzzFeed News, Khatahtbeh, who is of Jordanian and Palestinian descent, said that she feels Gadot should use her platform to "call on justice and equality for all women and denounce violence against them in all its forms."

"Nobody can be a voice for the voiceless," she said. "But ultimately, we all have an obligation to use our platforms and the resources we have available to us to empower the voices of those who are silenced."

She said that the award would have been valuable as Muslim women often lack visibility is the media, but she "didn't feel that accepting it was worth the cost of normalizing violence against girls."