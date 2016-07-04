BuzzFeed News

Everyone Is Losing It Over This Insanely Hot Granddad

Well-matured content to follow.

By Rachael Krishna

Posted on July 4, 2016, at 9:36 a.m. ET

Last week, people started sharing photos of a particularly fine-looking older man to Twitter.

Mr Steal Your Grandma
A.D @_magamedze

Mr Steal Your Grandma

Twitter: @_magamedze
Who grandpa is this? 😍😍😍😍😍😍😍
Rue @TheOfficialRue

Who grandpa is this? 😍😍😍😍😍😍😍

Ladies,your man is at work &amp; he comes from the Underground Railroad &amp; knocks on the door to use your phone.Wyd next?
Stout is typing... @stout_87

Ladies,your man is at work &amp; he comes from the Underground Railroad &amp; knocks on the door to use your phone.Wyd next?

He was quickly named "Mr Steal Your Grandma".

keep your grandma by your side at all times. #mrstealyourgrandma
// @lordflackito

keep your grandma by your side at all times. #mrstealyourgrandma

Instagram: @whypree_tho_vip

The man was tracked down and it turns out his name is Irvine Randle. He's a 54-year-old teacher from Houston, Texas.

Facebook: MrStealUrGrandma

Since gaining internet fame, Randle has set up a fan page and cultivated his Instagram to fit his granddaddy status.

Facebook: MrStealUrGrandma

Speaking to Huston Chronicle, Randle said that he found out about #MrStealYourGrandpa after his daughter saw it trending on Twitter.

Instagram: @irvinrandle
When asked about his new fanbase, Randle said that he appreciates the attention but has always had style.

Facebook: MrStealUrGrandma

"I was amazed at first. Now, I'm overwhelmed. I appreciate all the great comments," he said. "I've always dressed like this. I've just been wearing things a little tighter, that's all."

Facebook: MrStealUrGrandma

Tight...

Instagram: @irvinrandle

BuzzFeed News has reached out to Randle for more tips on how to curate the perfect thirst Instagram page.

