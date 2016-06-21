French People Have Started A Hashtag About A Football Player's Butt
Really paying attention to the game, guys...
This is Antoine Griezmann. He is a French footballer who plays for Atlético Madrid. He is also currently part of France's Euro 2016 team.
Griezmann has been a key figure in his country's performance in the tournament. However, the team's fans have been paying attention to something other than his sporting skills.
His butt.
Fans and non-sport enthusiasts have started the hashtag #LesFessesdeGriezmann to show appreciation for the player's impressive physique.
Such serious appreciation.
For new fans of #LesFessesdeGriezmann, you'll be happy to know that France is through to the last 16 of the competition, therefore Griezmann and his butt will appear again.
Magnifique.
