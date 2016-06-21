BuzzFeed News

French People Have Started A Hashtag About A Football Player's Butt

Really paying attention to the game, guys...

By Rachael Krishna and Adélie Pojzman-Pontay

Posted on June 21, 2016, at 10:53 a.m. ET

This is Antoine Griezmann. He is a French footballer who plays for Atlético Madrid. He is also currently part of France's Euro 2016 team.

Griezmann has been a key figure in his country's performance in the tournament. However, the team's fans have been paying attention to something other than his sporting skills.

His butt.

#lesfessesdegriezmann excusez moi mais son boule me chamboule 🍑
JuDe. @Jujudicael_

#lesfessesdegriezmann excusez moi mais son boule me chamboule 🍑

"I'm sorry but his ass is making me lose my mind."

Fans and non-sport enthusiasts have started the hashtag #LesFessesdeGriezmann to show appreciation for the player's impressive physique.

Bilan du match : Griezmann il a vraiment un sacré pétard. C'est tout pour moi bonne nuit #LesFessesdeGriezmann
Alexia Bernard @AlexiaBnrd

Bilan du match : Griezmann il a vraiment un sacré pétard. C'est tout pour moi bonne nuit #LesFessesdeGriezmann

“Summary of the game: Griezmann really has one hot ass. That’s all, good night."

#lesfessesdegriezmann doux comme le miel
@nawellclndr

#lesfessesdegriezmann doux comme le miel

"Sweet as honey."

juste regardez et appréciez #FRASUI
tiphaine| j-92 pwt!! @ntrdylan

juste regardez et appréciez #FRASUI

"Just look and enjoy."

#LesFessesdeGriezmann #FRASUI
Elise Berlak ♠️ @EliseBerlak

#LesFessesdeGriezmann #FRASUI

Such serious appreciation.

Les fesses de Griezmann, 8ème merveille du Monde? #lesfessesdegriezmann ⚽
Mathilde @mathilde1419

Les fesses de Griezmann, 8ème merveille du Monde? #lesfessesdegriezmann ⚽

"Griezmann's buttocks, 8th wonder of the world?"

c'est doux #LesFessesDeGriezmann
nawelldone @alrightnawell

c'est doux #LesFessesDeGriezmann

"It is soft."

ce que les mecs voient vs ce que je vois
clo @_payneswife

ce que les mecs voient vs ce que je vois

"What the guys see vs what I see."

For new fans of #LesFessesdeGriezmann, you'll be happy to know that France is through to the last 16 of the competition, therefore Griezmann and his butt will appear again.

#lesfessesdegriezmann ❤️
Eva @Eva_postal

#lesfessesdegriezmann ❤️

Magnifique.

