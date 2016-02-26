BuzzFeed News

People In Japan Are Stretching Their Pets Cheeks To Look Like Rice Cakes

Soooo cute.

By Rachael Krishna and Eimi Yamamitsu

Posted on February 26, 2016, at 6:30 a.m. ET

People in Japan are grabbing and squeezing animals' cheeks in a trend called もちもち, or "mochi mochi."

Instagram: @___0038

The phrase is usually applied to the chubby, stretchy cheeks of young children.

Instagram: @aco528
Instagram: @oh831
instagram.com
But recently, people have begun to notice that animals — specifically shiba inus — have notable stretchy cheeks.

Instagram: @wakanyaaaaaan
"Mochi" in Japan is a glutinous rice cake that can be eaten as a sweet treat or with soup like a dumpling.

Settaphan / Getty Images
Obivously Japanese pet owners have noticed a similarity between their pets' cheeks and the popular food.

Instagram: @yunichu_
instagram.com

Caution: Attempts to "mochi mochi" pets may always not go as planned.

