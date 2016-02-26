People In Japan Are Stretching Their Pets Cheeks To Look Like Rice Cakes
Soooo cute.
People in Japan are grabbing and squeezing animals' cheeks in a trend called もちもち, or "mochi mochi."
The phrase is usually applied to the chubby, stretchy cheeks of young children.
But recently, people have begun to notice that animals — specifically shiba inus — have notable stretchy cheeks.
"Mochi" in Japan is a glutinous rice cake that can be eaten as a sweet treat or with soup like a dumpling.
Obivously Japanese pet owners have noticed a similarity between their pets' cheeks and the popular food.
Caution: Attempts to "mochi mochi" pets may always not go as planned.
