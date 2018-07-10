People Really Aren't Here For Elon Musk's Rescue Submarine
"The most Elon Musk thing to happen."
On Friday, Elon Musk said he was sending a team of engineers to Thailand.
Over the weekend, Musk shared updates on the development of his plan.
Eventually, he shared videos that showed a submarine, which would apparently be small enough to hold the boys inside and take them out of the tunnels of the cave.
And on Monday, he tweeted from Thailand to say that the submarine had been dropped off at the cave for optional use by the team there.
The gesture was met with a mixed reaction. Some people praised Musk for offering to help with the rescue effort.
However, some people also criticized Musk.
Reports from the scene said that those in charge of the rescue told reporters, “Although his technology is good and sophisticated, it’s not practical for this mission.”
Musk, his submarine, and the rejection became a meme.
Yeah, people weren't impressed.
On Tuesday, the team was successfully rescued from the cave.
In fairness to Musk, he gave credit where credit was due and even congratulated the rescue team when the soccer team had been freed.
