Someone Made A VR Game About A Duck Vagina Because People Won't Stop Talking About Animal Penises
It's basically a feminist statement about the focus on animal penises over vaginas, but as an accessible VR experience.
Yesterday, zoologist Jules Howard announced that he had made an app — a VR experience in which you explore a 3D model of a duck vagina.
The app provides educational information about ducks and their reproductive systems, exploring a vagina like a VR "rollercoaster."
Howard told BuzzFeed News that the experience was inspired by his disappointment upon discovering that people on the internet are overwhelmingly more interested in animal penises than they are in animal vaginas.
Howard said the game has taken about a year to build, but reactions to its release have made the work worth it.
Howard also said that he is open for future games about different animals' vaginas.
"Hell, why not? If any scientist out there happens to have a 3D model of another animal's vagina lying around, I'd be happy to help," he said.
The game is available on Android via the Google Play store if you wish to join the animal vagina revolution.
-
Rachael Krishna is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.
Contact Rachael Krishna at rachael.krishna@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.