Someone Made A VR Game About A Duck Vagina Because People Won't Stop Talking About Animal Penises

At around the same time, Howard met Professor Patricia Brennan, a "proper celeb among animal vagina aficionados." Brennan and Howard discussed the topic, and particularly Brennan's 3D model of a duck vagina.

Brennan told BuzzFeed News that her working on the game was a coincidence 10 years in the making.

"About 10 years ago I discovered that female ducks in some species had evolved really complex vaginas to prevent full eversion of the male penis, because in some species male ducks force females to copulate," she said. "Last year I started examining genitalia in 3D, because the structures are too complex for 2D and we finally have technology to make 3D more accessible. Jules contacted me to ask if by chance I had a 3D model of a duck vagina, and having just made one, I sent it to him so he could try out developing this VR app."

Both began to work together to make learning about a duck vagina accessible and a "wow experience." Howard said that "the science, the brains, and the voice" of the game is all Brennan.