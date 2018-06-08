Chefs Are Thanking Anthony Bourdain For Inspiring Them And Changing The Food Industry
Chefs are paying tribute to the man once called the "original rock star" chef.
Celebrity chef and writer Anthony Bourdain was found dead in Kaysersberg, France, Friday after reportedly killing himself.
Following the news, chefs all around the world paid tribute to Bourdain's influence on them and the food industry as a whole.
Eric Ripert, who found Bourdain unresponsive in his room on Friday morning, later paid tribute to his best friend.
"He really broke the mould, pushed the culinary conversation," Jamie Oliver wrote.
"I was hooked on him from the beginning," Gizzi Erskine remembered.
Momofuku creator David Chang posted a black photo with his comment.
Iron Chef winner Geoffrey Zakarian called him an "icon."
"A monumental loss."
Nigella Lawson said she was heartbroken and thought of his family.
"A piece of my heart is truly broken this morning."
Gabe Kennedy, who won Bourdain's cooking reality show The Taste, said Bourdain changed his life.
And Queer Eye's food and wine expert Antoni Porowski called him an "incredibly talented man."
The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 1-800-273-8255. Other international suicide helplines can be found at befrienders.org.
CORRECTION
Bourdain was found in Kaysersberg, France. An earlier version of this post misidentified the town.
