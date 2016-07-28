BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Brazilians Are Flooding The Instagram Accounts Of The Kids From “Stranger Things"

world

Brazilians Are Flooding The Instagram Accounts Of The Kids From “Stranger Things"

Brazilians are back at it again with their pop culture obsession.

By Rachael Krishna and Davi Rocha

Headshot of Rachael Krishna

Rachael Krishna

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Headshot of Davi Rocha

Davi Rocha

Equipe BuzzFeed, Brasil

Posted on July 28, 2016, at 11:36 a.m. ET

The young cast of Netflix show Stranger Things have quickly become recognizable faces thanks to the show's international success.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
instagram.com

They seem to have made a particular impact in Brazil. Since the show appeared on Netflix, Brazilian fans have swarmed the young actors' Instagram accounts with support and praise.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
instagram.com
&quot;Look at her, but as part of the cast of the series&quot;&quot;So cute&quot; &quot;AWW LETS BE FRIENDS WITH THEM&quot;
instagram.com

"Look at her, but as part of the cast of the series"

"So cute"

"AWW LETS BE FRIENDS WITH THEM"

The swarm started as commenters saying they simply really liked the actors or thought they were cute.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @finnwolfhardofficial
ADVERTISEMENT
&quot;Simplicity in the eyes of those who don&#x27;t need to run after Senpai&quot;&quot;LOOK AT THE CHEEKS&quot;&quot;FOR REAL&quot;&quot;Cutie&quot;
Instagram: @finnwolfhardofficial

"Simplicity in the eyes of those who don't need to run after Senpai"

"LOOK AT THE CHEEKS"

"FOR REAL"

"Cutie"

With actor Gaten Matarazzo, they were all surprised he had teeth, unlike his character Dustin.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
instagram.com
&quot;Throughout the entire series i thought he had no teeth&quot;&quot;He has fake teeth :D&quot;&quot;Look he has cute teeth lololol&quot;&quot;The cute-o-meter explodes with him. Actually, thanks for recommending the show. &quot;&quot;OMG look at the caption&quot;
instagram.com

"Throughout the entire series i thought he had no teeth"

"He has fake teeth :D"

"Look he has cute teeth lololol"

"The cute-o-meter explodes with him. Actually, thanks for recommending the show. "

"OMG look at the caption"

Brazilian TV fans have somewhat of a reputation for their Instagram commenting – at the beginning of the year Brazilian fans of the TV show Everybody Hates Chris trolled lead actor Tyler James Williams’ Instagram with quotes from the show. He didn't take it very well.

buzzfeed.com
ADVERTISEMENT

However, the cast started noticing the comments and are now pandering to their Brazilian fans. Caleb McLaughlin – who plays Lucas – used the Portuguese hashtag "amordeirmã" or "sister love".

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
instagram.com
&quot;Caption in PORTUGUESEEEE&quot;&#x27;Sister love&#x27; awwww&quot;&quot;Look at the caption, so adorable right?&quot;&quot;Lucas, my favorite in the series&quot;
instagram.com

"Caption in PORTUGUESEEEE

"'Sister love' awwww"

"Look at the caption, so adorable right?"

"Lucas, my favorite in the series"

Millie Bobby Brown – who plays Eleven – even got a T-shirt especially for her Brazilian fans and recorded a special message for them.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @milliebobby_brown

They really appreciated it.

&#x27;Lolololol&quot;&quot;What do I do with my enchanted heart with this adorable human?&quot;&quot;So cuteeeeee&quot;&quot;You need to start watching the show! Look how she&#x27;s a cutie. &quot;
Instagram: @milliebobby_brown

'Lolololol"

"What do I do with my enchanted heart with this adorable human?"

"So cuteeeeee"

"You need to start watching the show! Look how she's a cutie. "

Shout out to Brazilian TV fans, possibly the most committed fandom on the internet.

&quot;Come eat brigadeiro with me&quot;&quot;Little diva&quot;
Instagram: @milliebobby_brown

"Come eat brigadeiro with me"

"Little diva"

This article originally appeared on BuzzFeed Brazil.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT