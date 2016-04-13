BuzzFeed News

Aziz Ansari Has Made A Video For Kanye West's "Famous" And It's Incredible

*Awaits Kanye's endorsement*

By Rachael Krishna

Posted on April 13, 2016, at 7:34 a.m. ET

Aziz Ansari has released his own video for Kanye West's "Famous", starring himself and Master Of None co-star Eric Wareheim.

The pair are seen hanging out on the streets of Rome, eating food, and dancing near the city's famous sites, whilst miming along to the track from West's latest album, The Life Of Pablo.

Ansari has shared his appreciation of West in the past, once posing with him and his parents and incorporating West into his standup routine.

Fans of Master Of None will be especially excited at the video's location, as it means series two filming has begun 😬

This is all of us, after seeing this video, now eagerly waiting the new series.

