An Actor Has Received Death Threats For Her Involvement In A Bollywood Film

Padmavati has been accused by Hindu nationalist groups of distorting what they see as their group's history.

Threats against Padukone have been so vicious that the police has had to step in to protect her family .

Deepika Padukone, one of Bollywood's top actors, has received death threats following a backlash from Hindu right-wing and caste groups against her role in her latest movie.

In the poem, a Muslim king, Alauddin Khalji, the Sultan of Delhi, hears of the beauty of Padmavati, a high Rajput caste Hindu — and travels across India to Chittorgarh, slaughtering thousands in his way, including Padmavati's husband, a Rajput king. She and other women perform mass immolation before the sultan can reach them. Because of this, Padmavati is seen as a symbol of a woman's commitment to her husband.

The director, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, has released a video saying claims that the film depicts a romantic scene between the two characters are false.

Then, in the lead-up to the planned release of the film, people once again began protests. On Twitter, Rajput groups have been using hashtags to stir up controversy.

While the politician's call for violence has not been supported by the BJP, the party has denounced the film.

There are also fears that the film will glamorize sati — the act in which a woman kills herself at her husband's funeral. The sati tradition has been outlawed in India since 1861.

The protests have drawn a mixed response from people. Some have called the response overblown and asked for protesters to see the film before they complain.

Historians have been quick to point out that although the poem that inspired the film uses real people, it is a work of fiction.

Last week Padukone told news agency IANS that she feels "proud" of being part of the film and was critical of the protests.

"It's appalling, it's absolutely appalling," she said. "What have we gotten ourselves into? And where have we reached as a nation? We have regressed. The only people we are answerable to is the censor board, and I know and I believe that nothing can stop the release of this film."

Shahid Kapoor, who plays Padmavati's husband in the film, also commented on the backlash, saying people should watch the film before they judge it: "I don't think there is anything in the film that is unacceptable or that is not in good taste."