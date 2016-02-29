BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Adorable Stray Dogs Are Being Trained To Be Ball Dogs For Tennis Matches

world

Adorable Stray Dogs Are Being Trained To Be Ball Dogs For Tennis Matches

Ball dogs > Any humans.

By Rachael Krishna

Headshot of Rachael Krishna

Rachael Krishna

BuzzFeed Staff

Posted on February 29, 2016, at 7:05 a.m. ET

Four Brazilian stray dogs were given a new lease on life when they were trained to be "ball dogs" for the Brazil Open.

Leandro Martins

The dogs, rescued from shelters in São Paolo, were trained up to take part in an exhibition tennis match on Thursday between Spain's Roberto Carballes Baena and Portugal's Gastao Elias.

Leandro Martins

The four dogs, Frida, Mel, Isabelle, and Costela, served as an example that stray dogs could be trained when given love and attention.

Leandro Martins

"We want to show that abandoned dogs can be adopted and trained," Andrea Beckert, a trainer from the Association of Animal Wellbeing, told CNN. "After all, it's not easy to get a dog to only pick up the lost balls, and then to give them up!"

Leandro Martins
ADVERTISEMENT

The dogs even made a special appearance during the final games on Sunday.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @premierpet

The ball girls and boys didn't seem to mind their new competition.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @bruamarall

You can watch a video of the ball dogs' adorable on-court antics below.

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT