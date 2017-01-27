A Video Game Character Has Become The Symbol Of A Badass Feminist Movement

In the game, Hana Song, also known as D.Va, is a 19-year-old Korean former pro gamer. Prior to Overwatch's story, she had been the number one StarCraft player — another popular game in the country, both in real life and in the world of Overwatch .

The group carrying the flag have called themselves For D.Va, and the symbol they've adopted is the rabbit that appears on the character's clothing.

For D.Va chose the character as their mascot as she is a woman who has thrived in the gaming world — something they feel would be impossible for real-life Korean women interested in gaming.

The case is said to be endemic of a wider problem in the South Korean gaming community.

Last year, a video game voice actress lost her job for posing in a t-shirt with the message "Girls Do Not Need A Prince" on it. Fans of the game Closers campaigned for the actress, Kim Jayeon, to be disciplined for wearing the shirt, which was sold by a feminist group. The incident was described as South Korea's Gamergate.