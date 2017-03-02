BuzzFeed News

A Guy Gave A Girl His Number Using A "Pick-Up Lime" And People Think He's Super Smooth

Get you a guy like Michael.

By Rachael Krishna

Posted on March 2, 2017, at 9:57 a.m. ET

Michael Nguyen is a 17-year-old from Richmond Hill, Georgia.

Nguyen is classmates with Natalie Salguero, who is also 17 years old. The pair have been friends for a while, but recently Nguyen thought it'd be cool to get Salguero's number.

He wanted to be creative, so gave her a lime with his number on it, aka a pick-up lime.

Salguero said she found it so funny she decided to share it on her Twitter.

People on Twitter loved Nguyen's fresh approach to asking a girl out.

Nguyen said he gave Salguero the lime because he sucks at talking to girls and wanted to do something to get her attention. He got the idea from a post on Tumblr.

giraffepoliceforce
Both said that the response has been huge, with people at their school calling Nguyen the "lime guy." He's even put it in his Twitter bio.

So did the lime work? Nguyen said the reactions on Twitter gave him the confidence to ask Salguero for her number later.

Best of luck, guys. 🙏🏽

