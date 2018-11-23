The "After" Movie Trailer Is Out And People Have A Lot Of Feelings

This April, life will never be the same. WATCH the #AfterMovie Teaser Trailer now!

The immediate hype around the film was due to its origins in One Direction fanfiction. In 2013, then-24-year-old author Anna Todd began writing After on Wattpad, a fanfic in which Harry Styles is "a rude boy..with too many tattoos and piercings," leading protagonist Tessa Young astray. And yes, there are a fair amount fanfic-appropriate sexual encounters.

Since it was published on Wattpad, the series has had hundreds of millions of views and in 2014 it was turned into a book series from Simon and Schuster. For the books, Styles' name was changed to Hardin.

Both the books and the fanfic have had a mixed response — some enjoyed them, whereas others criticized them for bad writing and unhealthy portrayal of relationships.