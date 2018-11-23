BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

The "After" Movie Trailer Is Out And People Have A Lot Of Feelings

The "After" Movie Trailer Is Out And People Have A Lot Of Feelings

"Oh my God this is the new adolescent 50 shades."

By Rachael Krishna

Headshot of Rachael Krishna

Rachael Krishna

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on November 23, 2018, at 9:28 a.m. ET

On Thursday, the trailer for After was released.

This April, life will never be the same. WATCH the #AfterMovie Teaser Trailer now!
After Movie @aftermovie

This April, life will never be the same. WATCH the #AfterMovie Teaser Trailer now!

Reply Retweet Favorite

The immediate hype around the film was due to its origins in One Direction fanfiction. In 2013, then-24-year-old author Anna Todd began writing After on Wattpad, a fanfic in which Harry Styles is "a rude boy..with too many tattoos and piercings," leading protagonist Tessa Young astray. And yes, there are a fair amount fanfic-appropriate sexual encounters.

Since it was published on Wattpad, the series has had hundreds of millions of views and in 2014 it was turned into a book series from Simon and Schuster. For the books, Styles' name was changed to Hardin.

Both the books and the fanfic have had a mixed response — some enjoyed them, whereas others criticized them for bad writing and unhealthy portrayal of relationships.

I can’t believe the fanfic I read about Harry styles in grade eight has now turned into a full book series and is now a fucking movie what tf is happening #AfterMovie
skynni legent™️🇨🇦🌈 @kait_fr

I can’t believe the fanfic I read about Harry styles in grade eight has now turned into a full book series and is now a fucking movie what tf is happening #AfterMovie

Reply Retweet Favorite
Y’ALL IM FUCKING DONE THAT WAS THE BEST FUCKING TEASER TRAILER OMG @aftermovie @imaginator1d #aftermovie
mads @hessaeverafter_

Y’ALL IM FUCKING DONE THAT WAS THE BEST FUCKING TEASER TRAILER OMG @aftermovie @imaginator1d #aftermovie

Reply Retweet Favorite
I after seeing the trailer #AfterMovie
Anirna🗺 @amasempree

I after seeing the trailer #AfterMovie

Reply Retweet Favorite

A lot of fans seem *very* focused on one particular scene.

I can already see myself losing my shit over this scene #aftermovie
Mimi @styles_wifeyy

I can already see myself losing my shit over this scene #aftermovie

Reply Retweet Favorite
THIS IS BREAKING ME ALREADY I WON'T HANDLE THE MOVIE #AfterMovie
bella @roomadjacent

THIS IS BREAKING ME ALREADY I WON'T HANDLE THE MOVIE #AfterMovie

Reply Retweet Favorite
#AfterMovie NOW I’M CRYING. NO ONE TOUCH ME.
tiare @herophine_h

#AfterMovie NOW I’M CRYING. NO ONE TOUCH ME.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Some have warned that the film could have potentially triggering elements.

If you've been in a toxic/abusive/controlling relationship, do NOT watch #AfterMovie. If it's anything like the fanfic, it might seriously trigger you.
Na'ama @iknowplacesmp6

If you've been in a toxic/abusive/controlling relationship, do NOT watch #AfterMovie. If it's anything like the fanfic, it might seriously trigger you.

Reply Retweet Favorite

And have kind of rejected the whole principle of the film.

View this post on

And others have clarified that this is a film and, er, not Harry Styles' real life.

This #AfterMovie is FICTIONAL. It’s the fantasies of the writer and doesn’t represent harry or who he really is as a person. Just leaving this out here because some people seem to get it mixed up . Fictional.
fan accont @accont_fan

This #AfterMovie is FICTIONAL. It’s the fantasies of the writer and doesn’t represent harry or who he really is as a person. Just leaving this out here because some people seem to get it mixed up . Fictional.

Reply Retweet Favorite
harry @ #aftermovie
orna. @nuttinghaz

harry @ #aftermovie

Reply Retweet Favorite
Im going to say this once... ANNA TODD ONLY USED HARRY IN THE WATTPAD VERSION FOR HIS LOOKS NOTHING ELSE. IT WAS NEVER IMPLIED THAT THATS HOW HARRY IS IN REAL LIFE. HARRY IS HARRY AND HARDIN IS HARDIN. ITS A CHARACTER, GET OVER YOURSELVES.#aftermovie
alex @aheeart

Im going to say this once... ANNA TODD ONLY USED HARRY IN THE WATTPAD VERSION FOR HIS LOOKS NOTHING ELSE. IT WAS NEVER IMPLIED THAT THATS HOW HARRY IS IN REAL LIFE. HARRY IS HARRY AND HARDIN IS HARDIN. ITS A CHARACTER, GET OVER YOURSELVES.#aftermovie

Reply Retweet Favorite

Of course, this isn't the first time fanfic has been adapted for screen and received some mixed reaction.

Oh my god this is the new adolescent 50 shades, after is a wattpad book we are living in the cursed timeline https://t.co/oEVM0HRgpV
michelle loves gravy 🍗 @sweetandshelly

Oh my god this is the new adolescent 50 shades, after is a wattpad book we are living in the cursed timeline https://t.co/oEVM0HRgpV

Reply Retweet Favorite

But generally, people seemed pretty hyped for its release next April.

that's it that's all I have to say for now #AfterMovie
⒜⒮⒤⒦ @as_irwin94

that's it that's all I have to say for now #AfterMovie

Reply Retweet Favorite

ADVERTISEMENT