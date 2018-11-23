The "After" Movie Trailer Is Out And People Have A Lot Of Feelings
"Oh my God this is the new adolescent 50 shades."
On Thursday, the trailer for After was released.
The immediate hype around the film was due to its origins in One Direction fanfiction. In 2013, then-24-year-old author Anna Todd began writing After on Wattpad, a fanfic in which Harry Styles is "a rude boy..with too many tattoos and piercings," leading protagonist Tessa Young astray. And yes, there are a fair amount fanfic-appropriate sexual encounters.
Since it was published on Wattpad, the series has had hundreds of millions of views and in 2014 it was turned into a book series from Simon and Schuster. For the books, Styles' name was changed to Hardin.
Both the books and the fanfic have had a mixed response — some enjoyed them, whereas others criticized them for bad writing and unhealthy portrayal of relationships.
A lot of fans seem *very* focused on one particular scene.
Some have warned that the film could have potentially triggering elements.
And have kind of rejected the whole principle of the film.
And others have clarified that this is a film and, er, not Harry Styles' real life.
Of course, this isn't the first time fanfic has been adapted for screen and received some mixed reaction.
But generally, people seemed pretty hyped for its release next April.
