A 17-Year-Old Russian Figure Skater Has Gone Viral In Japan Because Of This Anime Show

She's just like the rest on the internet right now. WARNING: spoilers ahead!

By Rachael Krishna and Haruna Yamazaki

Rachael Krishna

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Haruna Yamazaki

山崎 春奈

Posted on December 14, 2016, at 8:21 a.m. ET

Back in October, an anime called Yuri!!! on Ice premiered on Japanese TV.

In it, a Japanese figure skater called Yuri Katsuki is taken under the wing of his idol, a famous Russian skater called Victor Nikiforov.

The show has gained a particularly large online fandom, thanks in part to the romantic relationship between the two main characters.

One notable fan of the show is 17-year-old Russian figure skater Evgenia Medvedeva. She is the 2016 World, European, and Grand Prix champion.

Medvedeva has shown an interest in anime in the past. At a figure skating exhibition earlier this year, she performed in a Sailor Moon costume and spoke of her love of the show.

And here she is with a plush toy of Luna from Sailor Moon.

Recently, though, Medvedeva has shown herself to be a huge fan of Yuri!!! on Ice.

Evgenia Medvedeva @JannyMedvedeva

#YuriOnIce

She regularly posts screenshots and moments from the show, as well as cosplaying as the title character.

Evgenia Medvedeva @JannyMedvedeva

Mother is shocked, dog is shocked. I'm happy and can't stop my laughter #YuriOnIce

Evgenia Medvedeva @JannyMedvedeva

My opinion about 7th episode #yurionice

Evgenia Medvedeva @JannyMedvedeva

Aghrshgvsbdjsjzttdjhebah #dreamcometrue

Twitter users in Japan have noticed Medvedeva's love of the show. One of its creators even sent her personalized fan art of her and Viktor.

久保ミツロウ @kubo_3260

💕😍💕 @JannyMedvedeva #yurionice

佐藤さつさつ☂️ @sa2sa2_530

メドベちゃんほんとに金メダルおめでとう🎊 もうめっちゃ好き。ラブ。 ただの自己満足だけどせっかく描いたから呟いちゃう Поздравляю!! @JannyMedvedeva

In fact, loads of people have sent her fan art.

Alice Berti @aliceeberti

@JannyMedvedeva was amazing at the #GPFinal I was so happy for her that I made this drawing of her with Victor from… https://t.co/w9PTS24PSt

She was even given a plush rice ball like the one Yuri holds in the show after the Grand Prix of Figure Skating Final last weekend.

ゆかちん@12/18マモライ✩ @yukachin1539

@kubo_3260 嬉しいですね(((o(*ﾟ▽ﾟ*)o)))

Speaking to BuzzFeed News, Medvedeva said that she loves the anime because it reminds her of real life.

"Similar places, arenas, and even room in the hotel," she said.

Evgenia Medvedeva @JannyMedvedeva

#yurionice

