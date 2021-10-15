 Skip To Content
26 Photos Of Dogs That Are Sure To Inspire You To Take Better Pics Of Your Furry Friend

From the streets to the beach, Magnum Dogs takes readers around the world with a range of big, small, bold, and beautiful canines.

By Kirsten Chilstrom

Picture of Kirsten Chilstrom Kirsten Chilstrom BuzzFeed News Photo Editor

Posted on October 15, 2021, at 11:06 a.m. ET

Black and white photo of a dog in front of a sofa and mannequin leg
Elliott Erwitt

New York City, 2003.

For dog lovers and photography enthusiasts alike, the 2021 book Magnum Dogs, published by Thames & Hudson, offers the most delectable contents with over 180 photos of canines captured all over the world. The book features four-legged friends riding in cars, getting the royal treatment at the groomer, and on vacation in its five chapters: Streetwise, Best in Show, It's a Dog's Life, At the Beach, and Behind the Scenes.

Captured moments such as Cristina García Rodero's photo of a small dog holding a person's hand, Richard Kalvar's image of two dogs that appear to be hugging, and Elliott Erwitt's angle of a large poodle standing up tall to get a view of a dog show are reminders of why we love canines so much (and why they may be better than cats).

Dog standing in a crosswalk wearing sunglasses, dress and holding a cigar in mouth
Thomas Hoepker

Easter Parade on Fifth Avenue, New York City, 1983.

Dog stands on a hotel room bed in a red painted room in Paris
Harry Gruyaert

Hotel room, Paris, 2002.

Three dogs sit next to a woman on a sofa in a deshuffled room
Eli Reed

Detroit, Michigan, 1980.

Small white dog stands in front of a fireplace as a person on the left side holds a treat in the air
Alec Soth

Reedy, Riley, and Reinhardt, 2003.

A man holds a small dog in his hand and gives it a kiss
Martin Parr

Moscow Fashion Week, 2004.

Dog seen sitting in the front seat and looking out the window of an older car
Bruce Davidson

London, 1960.

Man seen kissing my dog as they both sit in a bright yellow convertable
Steve McCurry

Fred Hayman "Godfather" of Rodeo Drive, Los Angeles, 1991.

Candid view of a dog sitting in a car with actress Marilyn Monroe and actor Eli Wallach
Erich Hartmann

Marilyn Monroe and Eli Wallach during the filming of "The Misfits", Hollywood, California. 1960.

Dog seen in a Halloween costume with wings and halo
Alex Webb

Brooklyn, New York, 2006.

Two bulldogs seen pulling on a leash as they take a walk
Mark Power

East Sussex, England, 1991.

Behind the scenes view of dogs being groomed for competition
Paolo Pellegrin

The Champion of Champions dog ceremony in Havana, Cuba, 2011

Candid view of a small dog sitting on a red ottoman next to two women in high heels
Harry Gruyeart

International exhibition of purebred dogs, Belgium, 1981.

Black and white photo of a large poodle standing up high to view a dog show competition
Elliott Erwitt

Birmingham, England, 1991.

Black and white Chin dog sits on a tabletop awaiting his groomer at a competition
Martin Parr

The Championship Dog Show, Windsor, England, 2007.

Film strip photos of a dog on a beach and people&#x27;s feet
Sohrab Hura

India, 2007.

Dogs seen running freely on the beach enjoying the water
Martin Parr

North Yorkshire, England, 2016.

Actress Jayne Mansfield sits in a beach chair and holds two small dogs on her lap
Inge Morath

Jayne Mansfield, Hollywood, 1959.

Two black and white dogs seen at the carnival wearing goggles
Elliott Erwitt

Yokohama, Japan, 2003.

Candid view of two dogs and a person standing on the beach looking at the water
Elliott Erwitt

Amagansett, New York, 1990.

A couple is seen embracing on a bench near the beach as a small dogs sits under the bench
Martin Parr

Barcelona, Spain, 2000.

Two dogs seen hugging and one small dog stands in the background
Richard Kalvar

Paris, France, 1979.

Dog is seen howling out the window of a car as he rides in a car on the street of Japan
Hiroji Kubota

Kochi, Japan, 2003.

Tiny dog stands on his haunches and holds the hand of a person
Cristina Garcia Rodero

Georgia, 1995.


