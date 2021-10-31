 Skip To Content
Vibrant Photos Highlight The Energy And Life Of Mexico's Día De Muertos

The annual Mexican tradition of celebrating the Day of the Dead brings out performance, costumes, and a whole lot of fun.

By Kirsten Chilstrom

Picture of Kirsten Chilstrom Kirsten Chilstrom BuzzFeed News Photo Editor

Posted on October 31, 2021, at 2:18 p.m. ET

Nurphoto / Getty Images

Participants take part during the Day of the Dead International Parade as part of celebrations at Hemiciclo a Juarez on Oct. 27, 2019 in Mexico City, Mexico.

Each year, cities all over Mexico see streets filled with people dressed in stunning, ornate costumes, their faces painted as skulls, as they come together to celebrate the Day of the Dead, Día De Muertos. The centuries-old tradition maintains that death is a natural part of life, and that remembering the dead should be joyful. For the days of festivities, the deceased return to Earth to feast, dance, and party with their loved ones. Especially after a season of darkness and isolation over the pandemic, perhaps a glimpse of these images can encourage and inspire people outside of Mexico to think differently about mourning those who have died.


Toya Sarno Jordan / Getty Images

A performer participates in the Day of the Dead parade next to Constitution Square on Nov. 2, 2019 in Mexico City, Mexico.

Ulises Ruiz / AFP via Getty Images

A person takes part in the Day of the Dead parade in Mexico City on Oct. 27, 2018.

Clive Rose / Getty Images

Day of the Dead entertainers perform before the Formula One Grand Prix of Mexico at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez on Oct. 29, 2017 in Mexico City, Mexico.

Nurphoto / NurPhoto via Getty Images

Jan Sochor / LatinContent via Getty Images

Young couples, costumed as La Catrina, a Mexican pop culture icon representing Death, walk through town during the Day of the Dead celebration on Nov. 1, 2014 in Morelia, Mexico.

Nurphoto / NurPhoto via Getty Images

Two women characterized as Catrinas on the esplanade of the Palacio de Bellas Artes in Mexico City on the occasion of the Day of the Dead in Mexico, on Nov. 1, 2020.

Jan Sochor / Getty Images

A grave cross, decorated with marigold flowers, is seen at a cemetery during the Day of the Dead celebrations on Nov. 2, 2019 in Ayutla, Mexico.

Miguel Tovar / LatinContent via Getty Images

People carry cempasuchil flowers as they arrive at the local cemetery during the Day of the Dead celebration on Nov. 1, 2013 in San Miguel Canoa, Mexico.

Jan Sochor / LatinContent via Getty Images

Mexican musicians play next to a columbarium during the Day of the Dead celebration on Nov. 2, 2014 in Morelia, Mexico.

Cristopher Rogel Blanquet / Getty Images

A person characterized by a Pre-Hispanic Death walks addresses a troupe in the streets of Oaxaca as part of the 'Day of the Dead' celebrations on Nov. 2, 2019 in Oaxaca, Mexico.

Jan Sochor / LatinContent via Getty Images

Food offerings are placed at the altar of the dead, honoring the deceased, during the Day of the Dead celebration on Nov. 1, 2014 in Morelia, Mexico.

Jan Sochor / LatinContent via Getty Images

A Mexican man, dressed as a skeleton (Calaca) walks through the streets during the Day of the Dead parade on Oct. 29, 2016 in Mexico City, Mexico.

Nurphoto / NurPhoto via Getty Images

Day of the Dead in Mexico City on Nov. 2, 2018.

Jan Sochor / Getty Images

A Mexican woman, dressed in a colorful La Catrina costume, performs during the Day of the Dead celebrations on Oct. 30, 2019 in Oaxaca, Mexico.

Alfredo Estrella / AFP via Getty Images

An "alebrije" is seen in the streets of Mexico City during the "Night of Alebrijes" parade, Oct. 20, 2007.

Jan Sochor / Getty Images

A young Mexican man, dressed as Mariachi, kisses a hand of a young Mexican woman, dressed as La Catrina, during the Day Of The Dead celebrations on Oct. 31, 2019 in Oaxaca, Mexico.

Jan Sochor / Getty Images

A young Mexican woman, dressed as La Catrina, plays a flute at a cemetery during the Day of the Dead celebrations on Nov. 2, 2019 in Ayutla, Mexico.

Alejandro Medina / AFP via Getty Images

Residents with painted faces and holding candles participate in El Paseo de Las Almas, The Walk of Souls, during a Day of the Dead festival in Mérida, Yucatán, Mexico on Oct. 28, 2016.


Cristopher Rogel Blanquet / Getty Images

A group disguised as devilish clowns pose in the town of Soledad Etla as part of the Deaths as part of the celebrations of Day of the Dead on Nov. 1, 2019 in Oaxaca, Mexico.

Jan Sochor / Getty Images

A giant Calaca figure, a Mexican icon representing the deceased, is carried on the street during the Day of the Dead celebrations on Oct. 30, 2019 in Oaxaca, Mexico.


