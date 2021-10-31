Vibrant Photos Highlight The Energy And Life Of Mexico's Día De Muertos

Each year, cities all over Mexico see streets filled with people dressed in stunning, ornate costumes, their faces painted as skulls, as they come together to celebrate the Day of the Dead, Día De Muertos. The centuries-old tradition maintains that death is a natural part of life, and that remembering the dead should be joyful. For the days of festivities, the deceased return to Earth to feast, dance, and party with their loved ones. Especially after a season of darkness and isolation over the pandemic, perhaps a glimpse of these images can encourage and inspire people outside of Mexico to think differently about mourning those who have died.