 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

These Photos Make The Case For Bringing Back Funnel Cakes (and Other Fair Foods) In 2021

Trending

Utilizamos cookies, próprios e de terceiros, que o reconhecem e identificam como um usuário único, para garantir a melhor experiência de navegação, personalizar conteúdo e anúncios, e melhorar o desempenho do nosso site e serviços. Esses Cookies nos permitem coletar alguns dados pessoais sobre você, como sua ID exclusiva atribuída ao seu dispositivo, endereço de IP, tipo de dispositivo e navegador, conteúdos visualizados ou outras ações realizadas usando nossos serviços, país e idioma selecionados, entre outros. Para saber mais sobre nossa política de cookies, acesse link.

Caso não concorde com o uso cookies dessa forma, você deverá ajustar as configurações de seu navegador ou deixar de acessar o nosso site e serviços. Ao continuar com a navegação em nosso site, você aceita o uso de cookies.

These Photos Make The Case For Bringing Back Funnel Cakes (and Other Fair Foods) In 2021

All of the fried foods we may (or may not) have missed will soon be back as fairs, festivals, and carnivals make a comeback.

By Kirsten Chilstrom

Picture of Kirsten Chilstrom Kirsten Chilstrom BuzzFeed News Photo Editor

Posted on August 27, 2021, at 12:52 p.m. ET

The year 2020 robbed us of the annual opportunity to gather in mass to ride all the rides, play all the games, and enjoy an array of glazed, fried, jumbo size portions of food at the local fair. But with more of the population getting vaccinated against COVID-19, fall of 2021 is looking promising for those who love to attend the fairground and the vendors who cook up all the tasty options.

These photos remind us of foods you rarely consume outside of a carnival or fair atmosphere, and perhaps excite some folks at the chance to return.

A large statue of a cowboy looks over the fair grounds in Dallas, Texas
Donovan Reese Photography / Getty Images

Big Tex, the mascot of the State Fair of Texas, looks over fair attendees and corndogs in Dallas in 2015.

A child licks an ice cream cone and carries a stuffed dog on his shoulders while attending a fair
Raleigh News & Observer / Tribune News Service via Getty Images

A boy enjoys an ice cream cone while balancing his oversized stuffed dog on his shoulders at the North Carolina State Fair in 2010.

A large crowd of people attends a fair
Classicstock / A. Teufen

A large crowd is seen attending a carnival in 1979.

Daniel Knighton / FilmMagic

A hot dog vendor serves customers outside Comic-Con International in San Diego in 2018.

Close up view of corndogs and hot dog sausages
Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Free corndogs and hot dogs on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, in 2008.

A female worker at a funnel cake stand passes a guest a cake
Alex Garcia / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

A vendor at the 1998 Orange County Fair serves up another funnel cake for the crowd.

Jeff Greenberg / Universal Images Group via Getty Images

A group of boys drink lemonate at the 2008 Ultimate Kid Festival.

Bags of cotton candy are seen hanging on a vendor cart at the State Fair of Texas
Donovan Reese Photography / Getty Images

Cotton candy on display and ready for fair-goers at the 2015 State Fair of Texas.

Fair attendees order food at a corndog stand on a rainy day at the Iowa State Fair
Scott Olson / Getty Images

Visitors order snacks from a concession stand at the 2004 Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa.

Mark Wilson / Getty Images

Food is displayed with a fun message for attendees at the 2012 West Virginia State in Lewisburg, West Virginia.

Rows of corn are seen behind a blue ribbon award at the Iowa State Fair
Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

A blue ribbon is displayed next to rows of corn at the 2015 Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa.


A woman feeds her son a food item at the Iowa State Fair
Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

A mother gives her son his first bite of deep fried butter-on-a-stick at the 2011 Iowa State Fair.

Jeff Greenberg / Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Teenagers line up to order food at the 2021 Kentucky State Fair.

Two people eat popcorn and sit on a curb with prizes from the Minnesota State Fair
Star Tribune Via Getty Images / Star Tribune via Getty Images

A couple rests on the curb with french fries and a stuffed dog they won by standing up a beer bottle game on the Midway of the Minnesota State Fair, 2003.

Two children hold rainbow colored snow cones at the county fair in Maine
Ernst Haas / Getty Images

Children enjoying striped ice-cream at a county fair in Maine on the 4th of July 1979.

A female worker stands under cotton candy at the Colorado State Fair
Rj Sangosti / Denver Post via Getty Images

A cotton candy vendor awaits customers at the 2009 Colorado State Fair.

A person holds a sugar topped funnel cake in hand at the Maryland State Fair
Edwin Remsberg / Universal Images Group via Getty Images

An attendee of the 2012 Maryland State Fair enjoys a funnel cake at the amusement park.

Donovan Reese Photography / Getty Images

Guests at the 2011 State Fair of Texas assess their food options.

Three young females hold up corn on the cob and hold cups at the state fair
Star Tribune Via Getty Images / Star Tribune via Getty Images

Three girls enjoyed an ear of corn in front of the Corn Roast stand at the state fair in 1996.

A child looks up at two barrels that spin pink and blue cotton candy
Robyn Beck / AFP via Getty Images

A girl has her eye on cotton candy machines at the Virginia State Fair in Richmond, VA, 2002.

Jerry Holt / Star Tribune via Getty Images

A young boy takes a bite of hamburger at the 2014 Falcon Heights State Fair.

A ferris wheel and cotton candy stand light up the evening sky at the Green Man Festival
Gideon Mendel / Corbis via Getty Images

A small ferris wheel and cotton candy stand light up the evening at the 2011 Green Man Festival.


A BuzzFeed News investigation, in partnership with the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, based on thousands of documents the government didn't want you to see.

ADVERTISEMENT