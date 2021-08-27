These Photos Make The Case For Bringing Back Funnel Cakes (and Other Fair Foods) In 2021

The year 2020 robbed us of the annual opportunity to gather in mass to ride all the rides, play all the games, and enjoy an array of glazed, fried, jumbo size portions of food at the local fair. But with more of the population getting vaccinated against COVID-19, fall of 2021 is looking promising for those who love to attend the fairground and the vendors who cook up all the tasty options.

These photos remind us of foods you rarely consume outside of a carnival or fair atmosphere, and perhaps excite some folks at the chance to return.

