15 Books Coming Out This Winter You Should Read

In 1957, Alice Young steps off a bus and is shocked to find no “whites only” signs or segregated bathrooms. New Jessup, Alabama, is a fictional all-Black town founded on the rejection of integration, instead creating a Black utopia amid civil unrest. Alice quickly falls in love with her new town and with local radical activist Raymond. But Raymond’s views threaten to exile them from New Jessup and Alice must find a way to hold tight to everything she loves before it all unravels. Warm moments of Black joy are well balanced by the weighty tension threaded throughout this debut to create historical fiction worth picking up. —Kirby Beaton

Liar Dreamer Thief by Maria Dong (Grand Central; Jan.10)

Katrina Kim received a message from her coworker, Kurt, not long before witnessing his death by suicide…a death he claims is her fault. The note, to her shock, proved that Kurt was aware of her obsession with him, even though she’d never considered herself a stalker. Rifling through more details of his life, she soon discovers that the surveillance nature of their relationship was not as one sided as she once believed, as he’d been watching her too. At times unsettling and with an unreliable narrator trying to put the pieces together, this book fly by in a delicious whirlwind of all-consuming literary chaos. — Rachel Strolle

