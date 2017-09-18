Kaspersky’s Competitors Are Using The US’s Ban As A Selling Point

Some competitors have apologized, saying third-party marketers sent the emails. Others say it's just smart business.

In the days following the Department of Homeland Security’s ban against using Kaspersky antivirus software, several of that company’s competitors have begun using the controversy for a business advantage.



The ban, issued Wednesday, is the culmination of months of open distrust for the Russian-based company from members of Congress and leaders of the US intelligence community, and reflects a nervousness that information about US government computers is routinely sent to servers in Russia. DHS’s statement echoes the broad distrust that community has had of Russia since that country’s interference in the 2016 US election, saying, “The Department is concerned about the ties between certain Kaspersky officials and Russian intelligence and other government agencies.” A spokesperson for Russian President Vladimir Putin has characterized the ban as an attempt to harm a prominent Russian company in the international market.

The company’s founder and CEO, Eugene Kaspersky, who was trained by Russian intelligence as a young man, has long vocally insisted that he abides by the laws of every country that uses his software and that he has no direct ties to any intelligence agency. He has been invited to testify before the House of Representatives about his company and has applied for an expedited visa to go to Washington.

The DHS itself is unsure of exactly how many federal computers use Kaspersky software, a representative said, which is why the first order of its ban is for a full federal accounting of how many systems have it installed.

Some industry executives have openly pondered whether the Kaspersky ban was more motivated by politics than by an actual problem with its products. David Kennedy, founder of Cleveland-based TrustedSec, previously told BuzzFeed News that “we don’t know if Kaspersky has direct ties” to Russian intelligence.

But other Kaspersky competitors have seized on the controversy. Canadian antivirus software reseller Softchoice emailed potential clients, explicitly encouraging them to drop Kaspersky for another service.



In an email acquired by BuzzFeed News, Softchoice Senior Account Executive Nick Young sent a potential client a link to a New York Times story about the DHS ban, writing “if you are utilizing Kaspersky I thought you might want to take a look at this recent announcement.”

“A recent client of ours was in the middle of a three-year Kaspersky investment and IT is now being directed by the business to pull the investment and move to a new solution following the US Government’s decision to do the same,” Young added.

US-based Symantec tweeted a story by cybersecurity news site CyberScoop about the FBI urging US customers to drop Kaspersky.