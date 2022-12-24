See How These Santas Are Spreading Joy With Animals Around The World

From zoos to aquariums, international Santas have been hanging out with everything from koalas to sea turtles.

By
Kenneth Bachor
BuzzFeed News Photo Editor

Jack Taylor / AFP via Getty Images

A diver dressed as Santa Claus poses for pictures at the Sea Life Bangkok Ocean World aquarium on Dec. 21.

This holiday season, people around the world dressed as Santa came out in full force to mingle with animals, spreading Yuletide cheer (and treats) to a menagerie of friends, including giraffes, cats, fish, and, of course, reindeer.

At the Australian Reptile Park, Santa recently dropped by to visit the zoo’s inhabitants, providing leaves to a koala named Elsa and giving a feeding bottle to Lizzie, a wombat. This daring Santa even milked a venomous snake and was quoted by the Associated Press as saying: “I love Australian animals so much! Australia has all sorts of different and dangerous wildlife, I would have spent all day there but I have so much left I need to finish before Christmas!”

Across the world, in London, Santa stopped by the royal residence Clarence House and was joined by Camilla, queen consort, with Blixen the reindeer, greeting kids as part of a children’s charity. Together they decorated a Christmas tree and handed out festive surprises, with Blixen being the star of the show.

Though he wears a heavy suit, diving is definitely not off-limits for Santa. Whether they’re in Thailand, South Africa, or Japan, several Santas across the world have been appearing with a wide variety of marine life, including sharks and sea turtles, delighting aquarium attendees. Though diving Santa may seem far out, arguably the wildest Santa–related animal event of this past year was the Santa Claus donkey race — yes, you read that right! — which happened on Dec. 18 for the second year in a row in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Donald Kravitz / Getty Images

Santa holds a dog in Ocean City, New Jersey, on Oct. 22.

Sandra Sebastian / Reuters

Giraffes Pali, Pepo, and Fito receive a gift from Santa at La Aurora Zoo in Guatemala City, Guatemala, on Dec. 20.

Paul Grover - WPA Pool / Getty Images

Camilla, queen consort, and Mayann MacNeil-Thompson, 7, meet Blixen the reindeer and Santa at Clarence House in London on Dec. 7.

Rajesh Jantilal / AFP via Getty Images

Diver Jerry Ntombela, dressed as Santa, feeds a sea turtle at uShaka Marine World in Durban, South Africa, on Dec. 20.

Dino Djonko / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Santa sits on his donkey at Equestrian Club Vranac's Santa Claus donkey race in Capljina, Bosnia and Herzegovina, on Dec. 18.

Karsten Klama / picture alliance via Getty Images

Santa presents some cats with treats and toys at an animal shelter in Bremen, Germany, on Sept. 24.

Saeed Qaq / NurPhoto via Getty Images

Palestinian Issa Kassissieh, dressed as Santa, rides a camel at the Mount of Olives in Jerusalem on Dec. 6.

Thomas Warnack / picture alliance via Getty Images

Two people dressed as St. Nicholas and Knecht Ruprecht are on their way to a party with two alpacas in Binzwangen, Germany, on Dec. 2.

Australian Reptile Park / Cover Images via AP

A person dressed as Santa holds a koala at the Australian Reptile Park in Somersby, Australia, on Dec. 19.

Australian Reptile Park / Cover Images via AP

A person dressed as Santa feeds a kangaroo at the Australian Reptile Park in Somersby, Australia, on Dec. 19.

Joerg Carstensen / picture-alliance / dpa / AP

A person dressed as Santa prepares to give a dog treats at the Christmas Festival of the Animals at the Berlin Animal Shelter on Dec. 11.

Kim Kyung-Hoon / Reuters

A diver wearing a Santa suit feeds fish in a large tank during an underwater performance at Hakkeijima Sea Paradise in Yokohama, Japan, on Dec. 1.